Radio Frequency (RF) Power Semiconductors Market to Hit US$ 32.51 Bn in 2026 and Expected to Grow With CAGR of 12.29% across the Forecast Period from 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Radio Frequency (RF) Power Semiconductors Market (by Product Type – RF Power Amplifiers, RF Duplexers, RF Passives, RF Switches and Others; by Technology Type – GaN RF Semiconductors, GaAs RF Semiconductors and LDMOS RF Semiconductors; by Frequency Range – Less than 10 GHz, From 10 GHz to 20 GHz, From 20 GHz to 30 GHz, From 30 GHz to 60 GHz and More than 60 GHz; by Application – Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Telecom & Data Communication and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global RF power semiconductors market set to hit the value of US$ 32.51 Bn in 2026 and expected to demonstrate the CAGR of 12.29% across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Power semiconductors are predominantly used for switching applications in electronics circuits. In the rapid development and use of power semiconductors, one of the most vital aim is to achieve minimum power losses in operation. Radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors have seen broad acceptance in wireless communication devices as it efficiently enables RF power amplification. With the advent of 5G cellular communications, RF power semiconductors are establishing its importance across the wireless communication market. With greater demand for higher bandwidth and operating frequency, the demand for RF power semiconductors expected to increase with promising rate.

Overall RF power semiconductors market is segmented based on product type, material type, frequency range, and application. RF power amplifiers segment expected to witness higher growth rate due to LTE advancements and enormous demand for bandwidth increment. In 2017, Asia Pacific was the largest market for RF power semiconductors chiefly due to evolving electronics sector across the region. China is the largest consumer electronics hub in the world which was valued for around US$ 300 Bn in 2017. Similarly, consumer electronics market in Japan accounted for US$ 109.98 Bn in same year. Further, rapidly growing markets such as India, Korea, and Taiwan among others expected to drive the market with highest growth rate as compared to other regions.

RF power semiconductors market is further supported by the sturdy technological development of semiconductors. Organizations are aiming to invest and engage in such advancements in order to cater dynamic requirements of end-users. For instance, in 2016, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation partnered with ASD Technology Ltd. to accelerate the product conception to implementation process. Similarly, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation launched the wireless multi-mode demo system compatible with all wireless power charging standards in 2016. Further, in 2016, U.S. army sanctioned US$ 1.1 Mn for Raytheon Company to create and demonstrate GaN-based RF semiconductors that can easily integrate with next-generation radar systems. With growing technology advancements and government initiatives RF power semiconductors market expected to witness promising growth across the forecast period.

The Global Radio Frequency (RF) Power Semiconductors Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation Product Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Technology Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Frequency Range Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Application Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

