Maintenance of Aging Infrastructure and Complex Sewer Designs Stimulating the Need for Sewer Inspection Camera Systems

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market (by Camera Type: Push Camera, Lateral Launch Camera and Crawler Camera; by End-user: Municipal, Commercial and Others (Industries, Military & Defense, etc.)- Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the sewer inspection camera systems market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Maintenance of aging infrastructure is a critical challenge for any municipal organizations. However, inspection of sewer system offers challenges compared to no other. The sewers hold dark and adverse conditions along with harmful gases making it’s very dangerous to inspect by human volunteers. In order to keep humans out of this line of danger, sewer inspection is carried out with the help of remote camera systems. These cameras are capable of inspecting even the tightest sewer system and broadcast the images to the ground. The device certainly handing out a helping hand to commercial as well as municipal organizations to inspect sewer infrastructure in a more organized and safe way.

The sewer cameras are broadly classified according to the camera types and by end-users using these inspection systems. By type, sewer inspection camera systems are classified into push type camera, lateral launch camera, and crawler camera. Each of the aforementioned types is used accordingly based on the complexity of sewer inspection. Push type camera system offers convenience and is relatively less expensive compared to other two variants. Consequently, push type camera inspection system bagged majority of market share and hence leading the segment in terms of market value. Commercial segment claimed major chunk of market value in end-user segment. The segment is projected to grow considerably in coming years and retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading sewer inspection camera systems vendors including Envirosight LLC, Vu-Rite, USA Borescopes, Hathorn Corporation, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc., Kummert GmbH, Troglotech, Ltd., and MyTana Manufacturing. At present, the market holds tremendous opportunities for established as well as new entrants. Therefore, with every passing day, more companies are venturing into the sewer inspection camera systems market. The market is expected to be highly competitive in coming years with companies trying blood & sweat to introduce new technologies and upgrade already available product portfolios. This is expected to drive the market growth in coming years.

Key Analysis Covered:

• Consistently rising demand for dependable sewer inspection systems and its effects on the development of sewer inspection camera systems market

• Growing significance of camera inspection systems in commercial end-user segment and their development complementing the growth of sewer inspection camera systems market

• Different segments of sewer inspection camera systems and their standing in terms of market value

• The role played by sewer inspection camera systems in maintenance and repair of aging infrastructure

• Underlining the factors boosting the demand for different variants of sewer inspection camera systems machines

• Part of emerging region such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America and their effect on global sewer inspection camera systems market

Key questions answered in this report

