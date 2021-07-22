Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market is expected to reach US$ 285.2 Mn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global hemodialysis vascular grafts market is expected to reach from US$ 196.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 285.2 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

End stage renal disease (ESRD) is a medical condition in which the kidney functions only 10% of its natural ability to perform excretion of toxic material from the human blood. When the glomerular filtration rate of the kidney is Polyurethane is mixed in different concentration to achieve vascular graft with improved tensile strength and larger inner luminal diameter to promote smooth blood transfusion during hemodialysis procedure. Polytetrafluoroethylene currently dominates the raw material segment for hemodialysis vascular grafts market. Its inherent features such as high adhesion, excellent native fistula pliability and reimburesemnt scenario drive the market growth. Bioengineered materials will be the latest trendsetter during the forecast period due to improved material characteristics which prevent infection, hemorrhage and graft rejection occurring during hemodialysis procedure in patients suffering with chronic kidney disease.

With a market share of 36% North America is the largest regional market in hemodialysis vascular grafts market. The properties influencing its dominant growth are increasing geriatric population suffering with end stage renal disease and higher healthcare expenditure. Existence of market leaders such as C.R.Bard, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation and CryoLife, Inc. etc. further propel the hemodialysis vascular grafts market in the North America region. Europe currently holds 28% share owing to features such as supportive reimbursement scenario associated with hemodialysis vascular grafts and increasing demand for hemodialysis procedures compared to intraperitoneal dialysis in patients suffering with chronic kidney disease. Asia Pacific represents 20% share and is set to engrave positive growth in the near future due to proactive government policies to fight renal disease and rapid growth in medical tourism.

Pharmaceutical companies manufacturing hemodialysis vascular grafts are C.R.Bard, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Getinge AB., InnAVasc Medical, Inc., LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Vascular Genesis and W.L.Gore Associates.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing morbidity associated with hemodialysis procedures in patients suffering with end stage renal diseases

• Different blends of synthetic polymers are mixed e.g. polyurethane and polytetrafluoroethylene to achieve the desired native fistula pliability and adhesion properties

• Technical innovations in bioengineered raw materials to drastically reduce infection, graft rejection and hemorrhage occurring in hemodialysis procedures

