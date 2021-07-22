Automotive Air Purifier Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Air Purifier Market is expected to rise at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Factors motivating the automotive air purifier market include growth in automotive vehicle sales, strict government norms regarding the control of carbon dioxide emission, and increasing demand for cars equipped with HVAC in emerging economies. An automotive air purifier is used in the vehicle to provide clean air to the engine and a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. These products clean the air before it passes to the cylinders to prevent dirt, dust, grit, and other debris from causing damage. To properly run the vehicle there is a need for continuous flow of oxygen to the engine cylinder for proper combustion of fuel. An automotive air purifier provides clean air with maintaining the proper flow of air to the engine.

Apart from this, a rise in disposable income, increase in tourist transport demand, and growing consumer awareness towards health concerns are also fueling the growth of this industry. However, it is projected that the increment in the sales of the electric vehicle will reduce the usage of intake air purifiers in the automotive as there is no use of air in the electrical vehicle. Although, increasing the usage of higher efficiency material is expected to provide new opportunities to the market. Key players of the global automotive air filter market are Mann+Hummel GmbH, Donaldson Company Inc., Mahale GmbH, Acdelco, Inc., Sogefi Group, Fram Group LLC, Hengst Se & Co.Kg, Fram Group LL, K &N Engineering, Inc.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial

Heavy Commercial

By Technology

HEPA

Activated Carbon

PHOTOCATALYTIC

Ionic filter

By Type

Purifier

Ionizer

Hybrid

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Air Purifier Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Air Purifier Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Air Purifier Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Air Purifier Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Air Purifier industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Air Purifier Market Report

What was the Automotive Air Purifier Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Air Purifier Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Air Purifier Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

