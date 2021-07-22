Medical Dynamometers Market Expected To Reach US$ 1,075.6 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Medical Dynamometers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global medical dynamometers market was valued at US$ 554.2 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 1,075.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Medical dynamometers are medical devices used for measurement of strength of different muscle groups with the neurons and bones. These devices also offer reading of resistance matching patient areas of requirements such as fatigue, pain and weakness. Therefore medical dynamometers are used in clinical rehabilitation and decision making for treatment of conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, tendon injuries, nerve injuries and other musculoskeletal conditions. Hence, the use of medical dynamometers help in providing appropriate data to enable optimum recuperation and treatment outcomes for the patients.

Growing awareness about health and wellbeing, growing geriatric population, and increasing participation of the general population in sports and athletic activities are the key drivers of the global medical dynamometers market. Higher rates of participation in sports and athletics is a prime trend observed globally. Increasing participation has also resulted in growing incidence of sports injuries which require intensive exercises for conditions such as tendon damage, muscle and cartilage injuries. Furthermore, the geriatric population often suffer from conditions such as osteoporosis, muscle and bone loss, thereby becoming highly vulnerable to fractures, and muscle weakness. These patient groups therefore require procedures and treatments for strength restoration. Hence increasing sports injuries and growing cases of fractures and musculoskeletal injuries in the geriatric population are the major factors supporting the growth of the global medical dynamometers market.

Browse the full report Medical Dynamometers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/medical-dynamometers-market

Based on the types, the global medical dynamometers market is segmented into pinch gauge, squeeze dynamometers, chest dynamometers, hand dynamometers, push-pull dynamometers and others. Among these, hand dynamometers occupy the largest segment in the global market. Greater usage due to favorable supportive evidence and product variants are the bases forming the dominance of this segment. In terms of the application areas, musculoskeletal segment is anticipated to command the global market. High incidence of musculoskeletal injuries among all age groups, increasing incidence of sports injuries and better awareness drive the leading position of this segment. With respect to the usage areas, this market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, and research and academia. Hospitals and clinics dominate the global market, whereas rehabilitation centers shall register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global medical dynamometers market is dominated by North America, both in terms of value and volume. However, Asia Pacific will undergo the fastest growth during the forecast period. Large population pool, improving awareness, evolving diagnosis technologies, and rapidly increasing local manufacturers attribute to the swift growth of Asia Pacific market. This market is fragmented in nature with several local and international players operating in the industry. Fabrication Enterprises, Inc., with its Jamar dynamometers is the most prominent market player. Other major players in the global medical dynamometers market are KERN & SOHN GmbH, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Marsden Weighing Group, 3B Scientific, JTECH Medical Industries, Inc., Hausmann Industries, AliMed, Inc., JLW Instruments and North Coast Medical Inc.

Key Market Movements:

• Significant growth in participation of the youth in sports and athletic activities

• Growing awareness in the patients and caregivers for optimum restoration of movements and strength for overall health and wellbeing

• Increasing cases of musculoskeletal injuries in the highly vulnerable geriatric population

• Increase in number of local manufacturers in Asia Pacific market

The Global Medical Dynamometers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Usage Area (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the medical dynamometers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for medical dynamometers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the medical dynamometers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global medical dynamometers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the medical dynamometers market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com