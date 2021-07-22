Global Dehumidifiers Market To Grow At 7.0% CAGR Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Dehumidifiers Market (By Product Type (Desiccant/Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifiers, Heat Pumps/Thermoelectric and Refrigerant/Ventilating Dehumidifier), By Technology (Cold Condensation, Sorption and Warm Condensation), By End-user (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”, the global dehumidifiers market is expected to witness a growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Product Insights

The global dehumidifiers market was valued at US$ 2.70 Bn in 2017 and is likely to witness a significant growth, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Dehumidifiers help in maintaining the optimal humidity levels by removing moisture from the air. Lowering the humidity level in a particular area is necessary to create more comfortable indoors that is free of unhealthy mold growth, clammy-feeling air, and muggy conditions. As a result, maintaining a stable humidity prevents mold growth, removes uncomfortable conditions, while safeguarding the area and valuables from damage. Growing awareness among consumers to maintain the health and well-being is one of the major factors driving the growth of dehumidifiers market worldwide. Moreover, rising demand for dehumidifiers from households and across various end-use verticals to protect the indoor environment is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/dehumidifiers-market

The global dehumidifiers market, based on product type was led by the desiccant/chemical absorbent dehumidifiers in 2017. Desiccant/chemical absorbent dehumidifiers eliminates the need to cool the air prior to dehumidification, making the technology especially suited for cooler climates. As a result, an extensive use of these dehumidifiers across several industries, commercial buildings, medical centers and restaurants among others is driving its growth worldwide.

Further, based on geography, North America garnered the largest share in the global dehumidifiers market in 2017. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to the growing awareness amongst the consumers coupled with high adoption of dehumidifiers in the areas where humidity levels are high. Moreover, the presence of some leading players including Frigidaire, General Filters, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., The Whirlpool Corporation, etc. is further supporting the growth of dehumidifiers market in the region.

Competitive Insights:

In order to encourage the use and increase awareness of dehumidifiers, players operating in the market are investing in bringing out innovative products to the market. Players are focusing mainly on innovations and launching new dehumidifiers with smart and advanced technologies to cater the needs of their consumers.

Major players in the dehumidifiers market include Airwatergreen AB, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Frigidaire, General Filters, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., MARS, LG Electronics, Munters, Seibu Giken DST AB, Sunpentown Inc., Therma-Stor LLC, The Whirlpool Corporation, and Woods among others.

The Global Dehumidifiers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation Product Type Segment (2016-2026; US$ Bn) Technology Segment (2016-2026; US$ Bn) End-user Segment (2016 – 2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the dehumidifiers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for dehumidifiers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the dehumidifiers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global dehumidifiers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the dehumidifiers market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com