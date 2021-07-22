Global Diaphragm Pumps Market Is Set To Reach Us$ 6,706.2 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Diaphragm Pumps Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global diaphragm pumps market is expected to reach US$ 6,706.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 4,177.5 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Diaphragm pumps are deployed in oil and gas exploration activites for pumping crude oil and injecting chemicals at the same time. They possess good suction properties, suitable for corrosive and abrasive substance and capability to discharge pressure equivalent to 1,200 bar. They remain dry for long hours while pumping highly viscous fluids, sludge and slurries. Low cost and no moving parts in airstream increases their popularity over other compressors.

Double acting diaphragm pumps hold the biggest market in operation segment. Leak free fluid transfer and increased pumping efficiency drive the double diaphragm pumps market growth. Single acting pumps have great demand in operations requiring submersible and portable equipment. They can run dry for long hours without causing any harm to the pump and valves.

Air operated pumps are leading the mechanism segment for diaphragm pumps market. Inherent features such as capability to transfer wide varieties of fluids and low maintenance cost associated with employing compressed air drive the air operated pumps market growth. Electrically operated pumps will be registering excellent growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand from food and beverage industry.

Petrochemicals are dominating the end-user segment on account of significant growth in refineries and increasing consumption of fossil fuel worldwide. Wastewater management will be the new trendsetter in the near future owing to the increasing water pollution due to excessive dumping of toxic chemicals by industries and scarcity of fresh water reserves throughout the globe.

Asia Pacific is the leading regional segment for diaphragm pumps market. The key attributes for its impressive growth are developing industrial sector and increasing offshore petrochemical activites. Proactive government policies adopted by countries such as India, Japan and China has resulted in increasing demand for consumer goods worldwide. Europe is the second largest regional market owing to the increasing demand for food and beverages and well developed petrochemical segment. Middle East and Africa will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for fossil fuel as energy source and increasing infrastructure development to attract tourist from throughout the globe.

Prominent players competing in the diaphragm pumps market are Dover Corporation, Flowserve Corp. Grundfos, Graco, Inc., Idex Corp. LEWA Group, SPX Flow, Inc., Tapflo Group, Xylem, Inc. and Yamada Corp.

Key Market Movements:

Impressive growth in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries

Increasing demand for diverse products provide impetus to food and beverages market growth

Increasing industrialization has resulted in increasing water pollution and scarcity of fresh water reserves worldwide

The Global Diaphragm Pumps Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Operation (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Mechanism (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End-User (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

