Growth In Aviation Sector And Dramatic Climate Changes Encouraging The Need For Airport Snow & Ice Management Equipment

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Airport Snow & Ice Management Equipment Market (by Product Type: Snow Blower, Snow Plow, Snow Loader, Snow Broom, and Sprayers & Spreader; by Airport Type: International Airport & Domestic Airport) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the airport snow & ice management equipment market registered market value of US$ 2,355.1 Mn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to the World Airport Traffic Report published by Airports Council International (ACI) in 2015, there are more than 41,700 operational airports worldwide including airports, aerodromes, and airfields. The number is expected to proliferate even further in years to come in order to support the consistently growing aviation sector. Several airports and airfields are based in the region accustomed to facing snowfall and ice deposition in winter. Such winter phenomenon can create nuisance and even hazardous condition for aircraft to take-off and land in snow and ice cladded airstrips. Airport authorities pay special attention towards effective snow and ice management at the airport to ensure smooth and secure conduct of air traffic. Besides, rising unpredictability of climate and effects of global warming are also the major contributors to the growing need for airport safety from snow and ice. The aforementioned factor has certainly contributed to the steady growth of airport snow and ice management equipment market.

Airport snow and ice management involve use of various equipment such as commercial snow blower, snow plow, snow loader, snow broom and sprayer & spreader trucks for de-icing chemicals and agents. All the aforementioned equipment are the different product types thoroughly studied along with their current market size and future market estimation. By geographical region, North America claims majority of market share owing to the vast aviation network in the U.S. and Canada. The region also experiences heavy winter snowfall and ice deposition that is required to be thawed on regular basis. Europe trails North America and subsequently by Asia Pacific. Exhaustive market size and estimation for different geographical region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World and the impact of each region on the overall market are included in the research study.

Competitive Insights:

The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading airport snow & ice management equipment manufacturing companies including Al-jon Manufacturing LLC, The Danfoss Group, M-B Companies, Inc., Team Eagle Ltd., Henke Manufacturing Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation, Kiitokori Oy, Alamo Group (USA), Inc., Multihog Limited, The Swiss Boschung Group, Alamo Group, Inc., and Kodiak America. Few years earlier, airport snow and ice management equipment market was considered as concentrated market. However, with rapid expansion of aviation industry and emergence of new airports attracted several companies to introduce their range of products for airport snow and ice management. The market offer opportunities for new entrant and expected to become fragmented market in coming years. Airport snow and ice management companies are frequently upgrading their fleets in order to acquire contracts from airport authorities. This also opened new prospects for the manufacturing companies to grow.

Growth In Aviation Sector And Dramatic Climate Changes Encouraging The Need For Airport Snow & Ice Management Equipment

