Global Endodontic Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,296.6 Mn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Endodontic Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global endodontic devices market was valued at US$ 1,460.3 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 2,296.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to the research citing of American Dental Association (ADA), 1 in 4 adult has an untreated dental cavity. Periodontitis is an advanced form of gum disease which is caused due to the corrosive action caused by food particles trapped between teeth, sugary food and carbonated drinks. If untreated for a long duration of time results in heavy gum bleeding, edentulism and bad breath. Technological advancement in endodontic devices and increasing patient literacy regarding dental health drive the endodontic devices market. Nickel-titanium products are in demand for root canal therapy to restore dental health and increase facial aesthetics.

Dental instruments are dominating the type segment for endodontic devices market. The important parameters that determine its market growth are increasing demand for nickel-titanium instrument and growing demand for motors and apex locators to restore teeth and ensure gum health. Consumables are growing at a steady pace owing to availability of diverse range of obturators and cleaning consumable products to ensure safe and quicker root canal procedure.

Dental hospitals and research academia are reigning the end-use segment for endodontic devices market. Affordable dental care and increased government and regular maintenance of endodontic devices inventory drive the dental hospitals market growth. Dental clinics are growing at a significant pace owing to increasing dental care burden of government affiliated hospitals and untapped market in remote areas.

North America is holding a share of 36% and is the clear leader in global endodontic devices market. Rising prevalence of gingivitis, dental plaque and rising public dental health awareness drive the market growth in North America. The presence of market leaders such as Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, COLTENE Group etc. further propel the endodontic devices market growth. Europe represents 30% share owing to increasing number of edentulism in geriatric patients and craving for sugary food and drinks. Asia Pacific represents 20% market share and will growth at a rapid pace in the near future on account of increasing dental deformities in adult population due to increasing consumption of tobacco and betel nut products. Significant growth in medical tourism bolster the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Endodontic product manufacturers providing dental care are Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC., COLTENE Group., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Septodont and Ultradent Products.

Key Market Movements:

• Rising prevalence of edentulism and dental cavities

• Significant growth in the number of dental clinics and rising public dental health awareness

• Supportive regulatory environment for endodontic devices in developed and developing nations

The Global Endodontic Devices Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End-Use (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

