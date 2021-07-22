Automotive Ambiance Lighting Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Ambiance Lighting Market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The rising per capita income of people across the globe, increasing demand for luxury vehicles, and the increasing disposable income are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive ambiance lighting market. Car ambient lighting directs the lighting of the lights to add life to the interior of the vehicle. It also includes the foot space and the area around the door handle. It provides lightning based on safety and safety, the interior appearance of the vehicle according to the driver’s mood. It provides lighting for reading purposes and helps reduce driver fatigue. It is widely used in luxury cars.

The high cost of automotive ambiance lighting along with the rising cost for raw materials used in the manufacturing of automotive ambiance lighting is restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the easy installation feature of the automotive ambiance lighting with enhanced functionalities will provide lucrative opportunities for the automotive ambiance lighting market during the forecast period. The global ambient lighting market is dominated by major players such as HELLA (Germany), OSRAM (Germany), Valeo (France), Philips (Netherlands), KOITO (Japan), and General Electric (US).

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Dashboards

Footwell

Doors

Center Console

Others

By Electric Vehicle

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCEV

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

