Automotive Antifreeze Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Antifreeze Market is expected to rise at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Increasing vehicle production, and recent growing trend in trucks & buses segment are the major factors fueling the demand for the Automotive Antifreeze market. Additionally, the increase in commercial vehicles and the growing miles travelled per year are other factors driving the growth of the market. Antifreeze is an additive that helps manage the temperature of a vehicle engine by lowering the freezing point of the cooling system and increasing the boiling point. It can be developed from organic acids, inorganic salts, and azoles, or a combination of all three. Prevents rupture of rigid enclosures due to expansion.

Initially, methanol was the main component of engine coolant as antifreeze and was widely used in windshield fluid, but later its use was gradually reduced due to the frequent replacement and corrosion of metals used in engines and cooling systems, especially aluminum, which required frequent replacement and corrosion. Methanol-based antifreeze is replaced by antifreeze based on ethylene glycol, which is less volatile and requires less replacement. The key players operating in the Automotive Antifreeze market includes Castrol, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Halfords Group PLC., Motul, Prestone Products Corporation, Rock Oil Company LLC., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and TOTAL SA among others.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-antifreeze-market/59254/

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Fluid Type

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin

By Technology

Inorganic Additive Technology (IAT)

Organic Acid Technology (OAT)

Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT)

By Application

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Construction vehicle

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Antifreeze Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Antifreeze Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Antifreeze Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Antifreeze Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Antifreeze industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Antifreeze Market Report

What was the Automotive Antifreeze Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Antifreeze Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Antifreeze Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404