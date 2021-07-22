Global Automotive Data Logger Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Global automotive data logger market is anticipated to exhibit considerable CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising adoption of the advanced electronic component in the trending and upcoming vehicle architecture is a key factor driving the growth of the global automotive data logger market. This is due to the fact that the advanced electronic components facilitates in collecting crucial vehicle data. An automotive data logger facilitates in holding vehicle data that holds huge potential for OEMs to find new revenue paths and enables them to expand the capabilities of their connected vehicle portfolios by use of real-time analytics, Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) and data marketplaces/monetization.

In January 2021, Alibaba and SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., have collaborated to launch an all-new automotive brand Zhiji Auto / IM for Sedan. The sedan features a streamlined design and an intelligent lighting system which reportedly consists of 2.6 million pixels of light. Such type of new automotive model launches is anticipated to hold immense potential for the use of electric components in the vehicles. The high number of electric component composition in the vehicles is anticipated to create demand for automotive data logger which in turn will drive its market growth.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By Application

By Connection Type

By Channel

By End-User

Regions Covered-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Automotive Data Logger Market Report Segment

By Application

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Automotive insurance

Fleet management

On-Board Diagnostics (OBD)

By Connection Type

Bluetooth

WIFI

USB

By Channels

Can & Can FD

LIN

Flexray

Ethernet

By End-User

OEMs

Regulatory Bodies

Service Stations

Global Automotive Data Logger Market by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.

Delphi Technologies

Harman International

Hem Data Corp.

Influx Technology

Intrepid Control Systems, Inc.

Ipetronik Gmbh& Co. Kg.

Madgetech, Inc.

Men Micro Inc.

Microdaq.Com, Ltd.

National Instruments Corp.

NSM Solutions

Racelogic Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Transtron Inc.

TTTechComputertechnik AG

Vector Informatik

