Global Automotive Data Logger Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Global automotive data logger market is anticipated to exhibit considerable CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising adoption of the advanced electronic component in the trending and upcoming vehicle architecture is a key factor driving the growth of the global automotive data logger market. This is due to the fact that the advanced electronic components facilitates in collecting crucial vehicle data. An automotive data logger facilitates in holding vehicle data that holds huge potential for OEMs to find new revenue paths and enables them to expand the capabilities of their connected vehicle portfolios by use of real-time analytics, Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) and data marketplaces/monetization.
In January 2021, Alibaba and SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., have collaborated to launch an all-new automotive brand Zhiji Auto / IM for Sedan. The sedan features a streamlined design and an intelligent lighting system which reportedly consists of 2.6 million pixels of light. Such type of new automotive model launches is anticipated to hold immense potential for the use of electric components in the vehicles. The high number of electric component composition in the vehicles is anticipated to create demand for automotive data logger which in turn will drive its market growth.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
Segment Covered-
- By Application
- By Connection Type
- By Channel
- By End-User
Regions Covered-
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment and region dominates the market in base year?
- Which segment and region will project fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
o Recovery Timeline
o Deviation from pre-COVID forecast
o Most affected region and segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Global Automotive Data Logger Market Report Segment
By Application
- Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)
- Automotive insurance
- Fleet management
- On-Board Diagnostics (OBD)
By Connection Type
- Bluetooth
- WIFI
- USB
By Channels
- Can & Can FD
- LIN
- Flexray
- Ethernet
By End-User
- OEMs
- Regulatory Bodies
- Service Stations
Global Automotive Data Logger Market by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
Rest of The World
Company Profiles
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.
- Delphi Technologies
- Harman International
- Hem Data Corp.
- Influx Technology
- Intrepid Control Systems, Inc.
- Ipetronik Gmbh& Co. Kg.
- Madgetech, Inc.
- Men Micro Inc.
- Microdaq.Com, Ltd.
- National Instruments Corp.
- NSM Solutions
- Racelogic Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Transtron Inc.
- TTTechComputertechnik AG
- Vector Informatik
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @
