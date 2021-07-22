Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Government regulations across the globe are getting stringent for the safety of driver without making them compromise on their comfort. This is expected to be one of the key reasons which are expected to promote the implementation of AI across the globe. Moreover, as the per capita income of the global population has increased, it is expected to promote the sales of luxury vehicles across the globe. This is expected to promote the demand for advanced technologies such as AI for automotive purpose over the forecast period. AI is expected to be one of the prime reasons for shifting paradigms across the automotive industry. As the automotive manufacturers tend to increase their focus on enhancing consumer experience along with improving the vehicle efficiency, they are implementing AI in numerous departments of a vehicle.

Numerous companies are investing in R&D of driverless cars which implements artificial technology for its functioning. AI is not only being used for autonomous driving. However, it is also being implemented for assisting the driver for the better driving experience. Use of AI is also done to introduce mapping and localization of the vehicle. The disposable income of population has increased considerably; this trend is expected to follow in the coming years, which is expected to increase implementation of advanced technology such as automotive AI over the coming years. However, when implemented in vehicles, this can increase the cost of vehicles significantly. This can have a negative impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market/60308/

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Technology

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

By Process

Signal Recognition

Image Recognition

Data Mining

By Application

Human–Machine Interface

Semi-autonomous Driving

Autonomous Driving

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Report

What was the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404