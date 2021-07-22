Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Government regulations across the globe are getting stringent for the safety of driver without making them compromise on their comfort. This is expected to be one of the key reasons which are expected to promote the implementation of AI across the globe. Moreover, as the per capita income of the global population has increased, it is expected to promote the sales of luxury vehicles across the globe. This is expected to promote the demand for advanced technologies such as AI for automotive purpose over the forecast period. AI is expected to be one of the prime reasons for shifting paradigms across the automotive industry. As the automotive manufacturers tend to increase their focus on enhancing consumer experience along with improving the vehicle efficiency, they are implementing AI in numerous departments of a vehicle.
Numerous companies are investing in R&D of driverless cars which implements artificial technology for its functioning. AI is not only being used for autonomous driving. However, it is also being implemented for assisting the driver for the better driving experience. Use of AI is also done to introduce mapping and localization of the vehicle. The disposable income of population has increased considerably; this trend is expected to follow in the coming years, which is expected to increase implementation of advanced technology such as automotive AI over the coming years. However, when implemented in vehicles, this can increase the cost of vehicles significantly. This can have a negative impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software
By Technology
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Context Awareness
- Computer Vision
- Natural Language Processing
By Process
- Signal Recognition
- Image Recognition
- Data Mining
By Application
- Human–Machine Interface
- Semi-autonomous Driving
- Autonomous Driving
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.
- The market share of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Report
- What was the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
