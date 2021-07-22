Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2021-2027

The global NFC market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 14.1% during the forecast period. NFC is a form of wireless communication between devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and so on. The NFC technology is used for short-range (up to 10 cm) communication and data sharing. NFC utilizes electromagnetic radio fields while other technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are focused on radio transmissions. NFC technology enables contactless communication which allows a user to send information by waving the smartphone over an NFC-compatible device without needing to touch the devices. Furthermore, NFC technology has also enabled the trend of contactless payments. Contactless payments are widely popular in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. Further, NFC payments more secure than EMV or chip card payments. Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, PayPal, and Android Pay are all examples of NFC payments.

The high use of smartphones along with the increasing trend of M-commerce are the main factors that are driving the market growth. Further, continuous development in NFC technology has also a significant contribution to the market. However, high-security concerns and the high cost of deployment are expected to hinder the growth of the near-field communication market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has experienced growth owing to the increase in sign-ups for new payment procedures and the increased number of smartphones user. People were unable to go outside due to the lockdown imposed by the respective state governments, due to this the online payment transfer for essentials has surged. That led to the high use of these technologies. Hence market has registered growth.

Global NFC Market Segmentation

By Application

Contactless Payment

Booking

Sharing of Information/Data

Healthcare Monitoring

By Product

Non-Auxiliary Product

NFC Controller IC’S

NFC Tags

NFC Readers NFC Secure Element

Auxiliary Products

NFC Micro SD Cards

NFC Sim Cards

NFC Software

By Device

Smartphone

PC & Laptops

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East& Africa

Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Mediatek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V

On Track Innovations Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Square, Inc.

Sony Corp.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Visa, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Smartrac N.V.

SanDisk Corp.

