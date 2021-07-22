Automatic Weapons Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automatic Weapons Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. The rise of the land segment is mostly due to increased ground-based border challenges and a growing concentration on close combat systems. As the number of military engagements around the world grows, the armed forces are upgrading to more powerful, automated cartridges to meet the demands of combat. Additionally, as militaries’ armour becomes more difficult to penetrate, armies are focusing on weaponry that has cyclical impacts, delivering greater harm to the enemy.
Growing defence spending, particularly from developing countries, is the market’s key development driver, as it gives procurement plans the essential momentum. Many countries are attempting to upgrade their military weapons by buying the most up-to-date firearms to equip their troops. Advanced weapon systems with higher automation are being developed and acquired in this area.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Product
- Automatic Rifles
- Machine Guns
- Automatic Launchers
- Automatic Cannons
- Gatling Guns
By Type
- Fully Automatic
- Semi-Automatic
By Caliber
- Small Caliber
- Medium Caliber
- Large Caliber
By End-Use
- Land
- Naval
- Airborne
- Handheld & Stationary
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automatic Weapons Market.
- The market share of the global Automatic Weapons Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automatic Weapons Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automatic Weapons Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automatic Weapons industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automatic Weapons Market Report
- What was the Automatic Weapons Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automatic Weapons Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Weapons Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
