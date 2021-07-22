Telecommunication Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

Active adoption of telecommunications services during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) epidemic has led to unprecedented growth in the global telecommunications market. Stakeholders in most workplaces and other commercial spaces practice self-isolation and social distancing, relying on communications to connect with employees and customers. The concept of telemedicine is proliferating in the telecom market because patients prefer contactless diagnosis. Thus, telemedicine technologies are playing a vital role for healthcare practitioners to lower the risk of infection transmission and flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.

Telecommunication market by Package: –

Double Play

Triple Play

Quad Play

Telecommunication market by End Use: –

Residential

Commercial

Some of the significant players in the global telecommunication market include

8×8 Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

BT Group plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Huawei Technologies Co.

Nokia Corporation

Orange S.A.

The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) Corporation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

