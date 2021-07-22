Global Mobile AI Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2027

The mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to reach at a rate of 28.43% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) has had a significant impact on human interactions with devices and machines in numerous industries such as advertising, travel, utilities, telecommunications and machinery industries. Mobile AI has the ability to execute and complete monotonous tasks that are extremely exhausting to humans. It is also used to find an area very easily using augmented reality and is essential for fields that require a high level of accuracy and accuracy.

The Mobile AI key players in this market include:

Nvidia

Intel

Microsoft

IBM

Qualcomm

Apple

Huawei

Alphabet

Samsung

Mediatek

Graphcore

Cerebras Systems

Deephi Technology

Cambricon

HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd.

magination Technologies Ltd

Amazon Inc

By Technology Node

20–28nm

10nm

7nm

Others

By Application

Smartphone

Camera

Drone

Robotic

Automotive

Other

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Mobile AI industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Mobile AI Market Report

What was the Mobile AI Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Mobile AI Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile AI Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mobile AI market.

The market share of the global Mobile AI market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mobile AI market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mobile AI market.

