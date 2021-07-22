Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

This growth may be due to the increasing importance of wireless connectivity and the increased adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend among the general public.

With the increasing tendency to use personal electronic devices on board, the adoption of wireless in-flight entertainment and connectivity services is increasing rapidly. These services can be easily accessed from the passenger’s personal device or from a portable/embedded media interface device provided by the airline.

Aircraft Type Outlook

Narrow-Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jet

Fitment Type Outlook

Retrofit

Line Fit

Hardware Outlook

Antennas

WAPs

Modems

Others

Technology Outlook

ATG

Ku-Band

L-Band

Ka-Band

