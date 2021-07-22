Mobile Anti-Malware Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

The Mobile Anti-Malware Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 17% during 2021-2027. Malware refers to various types of intrusive software, including computer viruses, Trojans, spyware, scare ware, adware, ransom ware, worms, and other malicious programs. Malware attacks are a very complex problem facing cyber security. These attacks are used to further attack an organization’s mobile network by identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.
The Mobile Anti-Malware key players in this market include:
- Symantec
- Sophos
- Mcafee
- Avast Software
- AVG Technologies
- Malwarebytes
- Bitdefender
- Lookout
- Kaspersky Lab
By Type
- Android OS
- Apple OS
- Window OS
- Blackberry OS
- Other
By Application
- BFSI
- Public/ Government
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Media and Entertainment
- Utilities
- Telecom and IT
- Others
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Mobile Anti-Malware industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Mobile Anti-Malware Market Report
- What was the Mobile Anti-Malware Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Mobile Anti-Malware Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Anti-Malware Market was the market leader in 2021?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mobile Anti-Malware market.
- The market share of the global Mobile Anti-Malware market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mobile Anti-Malware market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mobile Anti-Malware market.
