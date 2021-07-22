Demand of Hydraulic Valves to Expand by 1.4X by 2029

A brief of Hydraulic Valves market report

The business intelligence report for the Hydraulic Valves market offers a comprehensive outline of essential aspects regarding the product classification, crucial definitions, and other industry-specific parameters.

The Hydraulic Valves market report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as mergers and acquisition, partnerships and new product launches. Further, the research hands over a strong foundation for gathering a plethora of insights that potential customers can use to improve their returns and decrease costs. The depiction of data on Hydraulic Valves market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are looking for the foreseeable timeframe.

Further, effective integration of latest technologies such as 3D printing & Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to unlock future growth prospects in the global market. Prominent manufacturers are capitalizing significantly in their R&D endeavors to strike a fine balance between cost and effectiveness of hydraulic valves. The report estimates that the market is foreseen to expand by ~1.4 times to reach a valuation of ~US$ 2 Bn by end of 2029.

Key Takeaways of Hydraulic Valves Market

Collectively, construction and agriculture machinery are foreseen to contribute nearly 41% to the overall value opportunity in the global market by 2029 end

Demand for hydraulic valves with flow rate of 201-500 L/min is projected to expand ~1.5 times as compare to 2019

North America will remain the most lucrative region across the projection period, accounting for more than 40% value share in the global market

Pressure Control valve is estimated to account for over one third of the overall hydraulic valve market value by end of the forecast duration

Automated operations are expected to grow 1.3 X faster than the manual operation segment over the course of forecast duration

Global Hydraulic Valves Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global hydraulic valves market has been provided below on the basis of type, end-use, flow rate, operation and region.

Type Directional Control Valves

Pressure Control Valves

Flow Control Valves End-Use Construction Machinery

Agriculture Machinery

Material Handling

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Metal & Mining

Others

Product Development and Innovation Remains in the Vanguard

The hydraulic valve market can be construed as a fragmented market. Bosch Rexroth, Eaton Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Helios Technology, Enerpac Tools Group, Parker-Hannifin, Curtiss-Wright, Danfoss Industries and Hydraforce are the largest competitors in the hydraulic valve market. The competitors have been seen to be moving to East Asia & South Asia to gain a foothold. Furthermore, the top competitors are launching new products to meet the increasing demand of end-use industries.

