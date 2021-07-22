Powdered Seaweed Market to Grow 2X by 2029

The presence of various nutritional and medicinal properties in seaweed is likely to boost the overall commercial seaweed market by 2X. While seaweeds are mostly grown in coastal regions, their increasing end use is promoting the cultivation of seaweed in other regions such as Europe and North America. Regulatory authorities like WHO and FAO have approved the use of seaweed in infant formula.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4493&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

The use of seaweed in agriculture as a fertilizer is also going to bring in exponential growth in the foreseeable future. Companies are investing large sums of money in seaweed extracts for their cosmetics and personal care products range. With these projections in mind, Fact.MR says that the global commercial seaweed market is forecasted to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of ~US$ 15 Bn between 2019 and 2029.

Key Takeaways of Commercial Seaweed Market

APAC accounts for 70% share in global Commercial Seaweed market, and is expected to present an ongoing growth trend.

Europe and North America collectively are expected to grow the fastest among other regions and are anticipated to grow 1.7X in terms of value in 2019 owing to abundant government grants.

The use of Carrageenan from red seaweed in infant supplements is likely to create new revenue streams.

Red seaweed is expected to acquire more than 50% market share among other seaweed types during the forecast period.

Emerging economies like China, India, and Indonesia are key producers of seaweed.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4493&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

Global Commercial Seaweed Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global Commercial Seaweed market has been provided below on the basis of

Product, Form, End User and Region.

By Product Red

Green

Brown By Form Liquid

Powder

Commercial Seaweed Manufacturers Eyeing Potential Markets for Revenue Generation

Currently, the commercial seaweed market is consolidated in East Asia and South Asia, as a large number of players have originated from this region. The growing demand for seaweed is encouraging manufacturers to increase their reach and product portfolio in the global market. Europe is an emerging region as approved applications of seaweed in pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industry are increasing.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4493?utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Serve Myriads of Clients Simultaneously Evidence-Based Information AI-Powered Solutions for Unique Market Challenges Regularly Updated Database for Current Trends Analysis Round-The-Clock Consultation Service

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/26/2007034/0/en/Micronized-Salt-Market-to-Maintain-Steady-Growth-Through-2028-High-Purity-Options-Remain-Bestselling-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-Report.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com