Global CBD Gummies Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28 % Through 2029

The global CBD gummies market is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR of 28 % over the forecast period from 2019-2029. Growing interest of consumers in edible cannabis options is a major factor that is supporting growth of the market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4508&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

The global industry is largely fragmented with a number of small and medium scale enterprises operating in the industry. Most of these companies are located within Canada, and a number of small scale businesses are also opening up in the United States. Governments are pushing to legalize marijuana in a bid to shut down the black market and bolster revenue from legal sales.

Key Takeaways from CBD Gummies Market Study

In terms of the fast growing European CBD gummies market, United Kingdom is projected to display the fastest rate of growth, owing to the recent legalization of cannabis for recreational and medical use. Legalization has also resulted in North America becoming the largest regional market for CBD gummies.

The segment of high concentration CBD gummies products is expected to witness a higher rate of growth during the forecast period owing to applications in ailments such as schizophrenia, glaucoma, and sleep disorders among others. Low concentration CBD gummies are projected to remain the largest segment, with demand from new comers.

Longer lasting effects of CBD gummies in comparison with smoking cannabis is another key factor promoting demand, and generating a perception of health benefits with the product.

Consumers are more inclined to visit offline channels of distribution such as dispensaries, smoke shops, pharmacies, and health stores, owing to the perception of purchasing authentic and good quality products. However, convenience factors are driving the use of online alternatives, especially among regular consumers.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4508&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

Global CBD Gummies Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global CBD gummies market is segmented on the basis of concentration, distribution channel, and region.

Concentration

High

Low / Concentrated

Distributional Channel

Offline

Online

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4508?utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

High Demand for Alternatives to Smoking Cannabis

Rising consumer interest in cannabis based edibles and other concentrated CBD products is supporting the growth of the market, as consumers continue to seek alternatives to smoking, which is a key factor in driving the demand for gummies. Primarily driven by millennials, CBD gummies are incrementally expected to replace other consumable variants including confectionaries, chocolates, and cookies among others.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/02/28/1992633/0/en/Sales-of-Specialty-Meat-Ingredients-to-Rise-at-5-CAGR-during-2019-2027-Significant-Contribution-Projected-from-Processed-Meat-Consumption-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com