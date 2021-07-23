Worldwide Revenue Share of Two Stroke Carburetted Is Pegged to be Valued More than US$ 3.9 Bn Over The Forecast Period

Maritime industry has witnessed significant changes in the past couple of years. Presently, the industry appears to be partly driven by a paradigm shift in consumer demand from cruisers to day boats. Owing to excellent versatility and ease of use, most of the small vessels are equipped with marine outboard engines. However, marine outboard engines with high end features comes with an inflated price tag, a budding challenge faced by the boat builders.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4339&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=anup

Outboard engine manufactures are capitalizing significantly on R&D endeavors to strike a perfect balance between cost and features .Although new outboard engines may be pricier than its predecessors, it typically incorporates technologies that enhance fuel economy and reduce service costs, thereby lowering the overall cost of ownership. Owing to the multiple advantages of marine outboard engines, coupled with rapid technological advancements and growth of maritime tourism, the market is foreseen to auger well over the forecast period, reveals Fact.MR. The report estimates that the marine outboard engine market will witness a fourfold growth and reach a valuation of ~US$ 5.3 Bn by the end of 2029.

Get Access To Research Methodology Prepared By Experts https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4339&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=anup

Key Segments of the Marine Outboard Engine Market

Fact.MR’s study on the marine outboard engine market offers information divided into two key segments-power, engine, ignition, boat, across seven major regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Power

Less than 30 HP

30HP to 100 HP

Above 100 HP

Engine

Two Stroke Carburetted

Two Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection

Two Stroke Direct Injection System

Four Stroke Carburetted

Four Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection

Ignition

Electric

Manual

Boat

Fishing Vessel

Recreational Vessel

Special Purpose Boats

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Caribbean

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4339&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=anup

Key Takeaways of the Global Marine Outboard Engine Market

According to Fact.MR, fishing Vessels will be the most favorable vessels for marine outboard engines, however recreational vessels will register significant growth across the forecast period.

30 HP to 100 HP marine outboard engines are anticipated to account for ~29% in the overall incremental value opportunity over the projection period

Collectively, Two Stroke Direct Injection Systems and Four Stroke Carbureted engines will account for ~43% of the overall market share

Fact.MR says that electronic ignition engines account for nearly three-fourth of the overall marine outboard engines market

Demand for Four Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection is expected to grow 1.3X over the next decade owing to the better price to performance ratio

North America will remain the most prominent region across the forecast period, accounting for more than 45% share of the global market.

“A smooth introduction of newer technologies is in the interest of all countries, introduction of novel engine designs with lower emissions and improved performance and reliability will open new growth prospects for marine outboard engine manufactures”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launches, Prime Strategy for Outboard Engine Manufacturers to Lure End Users

The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd., Brunswick Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd and BRP Inc. among others. Prominent marine outboard engine manufacturers are continuously focusing on product launches in order to fulfill the increasing demand from boat manufacturers. For Instance,

In February 2018, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. redesigned and improved BF200, BF225, and BF250 V6 outboard motors with features such as Intelligent Shift and Throttle (IST) and mechanical control options which enables the operator to fine tune throttle settings at any speed

In May 2018, Yamaha Motor, in North America announced the launch of F425A/FL425A outboard motor engine with 425 horsepower. The launch helped Yamaha to cater to the demand of high capacity (over 100HP) marine outboard engines

Adoption of policies such as single fuel concept (SFC) from Department of Defense (DOD) is also expected to coax outboard engine manufactures to launch new products.

Find More Valuable Insights on Marine Outboard Engine Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global marine outboard engine market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the marine outboard engine market on the basis of power (less than 30HP, 30HP – 100 HP, Above 100 HP), engine (two stroke carbureted, two stroke electronic fuel injection, two stroke direct injection system, four stroke carbureted and four stroke electronic fuel injection), Ignition (electronic and manual), Boat (fishing vessel, recreational vessel and special boats) across seven major regions.

About the Automotive Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned automotive team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

For More Insights https://www.accesswire.com/626733/Airport-Runway-FOD-Detection-Systems-Market-to-Witness-Rising-Adoption-of-Millimeter-Wave-Radar-Detection-FactMR-Study

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in the US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: [email protected]

Website: https://www.factmr.com