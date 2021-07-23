Wearable Fitness Trackers Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Wearable Fitness Trackers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Wearable Fitness Trackers Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Wearable Fitness Trackers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Wearable Fitness Trackers



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Wearable Fitness Trackers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Wearable Fitness Trackers Market.



The study offers comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of wearable payment devices across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of wearable payment devices during the forecast period.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for wearable payment devices are available in terms of “US$ Mn”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report.

Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a solution provider can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global wearable payment devices market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis (political, economic, social, technology, legal, and environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the wearable payment devices market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for wearable payment devices has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of wearable payment devices, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the manufacturing of wearable payment devices has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

South Asia is estimated to witness major growth during the forecast period (34% during 2021 – 2031).

North America is anticipated to register the highest market share of around 31%, followed by Europe.

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for 57% of global wearable payment device sales. The European market is expected to offer over US$ 35.6 Bn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

In terms of device type, fitness trackers and payment wristbands together held around three-fourth of the global market share in 2020.

Under technology, barcodes are estimated to cover a higher market share, accounting for around 30% of the market.

Among the applications, with over 28%, retail accounted for the highest share of wearable payment devices.

“Globally, growing cyber-attacks during online and mobile payments has promoted the adoption of contactless payment through wearable payment devices,”

Key Market Segments Covered

By Device Type Fitness Trackers Payment Wristbands Smart Watches

By Technology Barcodes Contactless Point of Sale Terminals Near Field Communication (NFC Wearable Payment Devices) Quick Response (QR) Codes Radio Frequency Identification (RFID Wearable Payment Devices)

By Application Wearable Payment Devices for Festivals & Life Events Fitness Wearable Payment Devices Healthcare Wearable Payment Devices Retail Wearable Payment Devices Wearable Payment Devices for Transportation Others

By Region North America Europe Latin America East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



