Rice Milk Market Revenue, Factors Trends, Key Player Strategy, Analysis 2027

The Global Rice Milk Market is projected to reach USD 251.3 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. Rice milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from CMA, radioiodine cancer, LI, eczema, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues. Rice milk has been a great alternatives, and many rice based food & beverage products are being produced to support the demand chain formed by the consumers.

Rice calories, Brown rice calories, White rice calories, Basmati rice calories, Jasmine Rice calories, Fried Rice calories, ripple milk, unsweetened milk nutrition, homemade rice milk nutrition, rice milk nutrition, rice milk powder, rice milk recipe vitamix, non dairy yogurt, costco rice, and costco jasmine rice, to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report.

Additionally, growing concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss & maintenance, importance on the blood sugar spike control are some of the factors that have been creating an overall enforcement in the market. Beside, high calcium and Vitamin-A, Vitamin-D with carbohydrates, high calories, the rice milk have been very effective on enhancing immune system, controlling cholesterol, providing high bone density, digestive health & weight management.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market’s future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic rice milk. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Rice Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.

In August 2019, Vinamilk, a popular dairy company based in Vietnam, introduced a plant-based drink using the rice as the principal ingredient. The product, Vinamilk Zori is a roasted rice milk having a less amount of sugar (3.5%) and containing 49% rice extract, artificial roasted rice flavor and many vitamins including A, B1, B3, E & D3, used in it.

Key participants include:

Panos Brands LLC, Pureharvest Pty Ltd, Gan Teck Kar Foods, Stratum Nutrition, SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., The Bridge S.R.L, Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., Nature’s Choice B.V., and SunOpta Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of product, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Rice Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Demand for the non-dairy or plant based cereal milks

4.2.2.2. Growing practice of vegan diet

4.2.2.3. Low cost availability

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities in extraction & final processing

4.2.3.2. Labor restrictions due to COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

Continued……

