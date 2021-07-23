Lubricating Oil Additives Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2026

The global Lubricative Oil Adhesive market was valued at USD 15.42 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.24 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3%. Lubricating oil additives are chemical compounds that enhance the performance of functional oils and lubricants.

Lubricating Oil Additives Market Size – USD 15.42 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 2.8%, Market trends – industrialization, and growth in the automotive industry

The lubricating oil additives enhance the performance of the lubricants and fluids thus are responsible for providing an efficient and economical performance of machines and appliances. Furthermore, these additives help in preventing corrosion, reducing friction, and extending the durability of the hardware. Moreover, lubricating oil additives are also used as detergents in oil formulations to stabilize dirt. The various functions of these additives are likely to support the market growth during the forecast years. Rapidly increasing transportation, rising demand for engine oil from passenger cars and commercial vehicles, growing automotive and industrial industry, improved regulations regarding fuel emissions and the advantages of additives to reduce emission and increase the efficiency of automobiles and lubricants are the factors driving the growth of lubricant oil additives market. Lubricant performance is enhanced through additive, which is substance synthesized for anti-friction properties and improve the chemical and physical properties of base oils, also increasing the equipment life.

Companies like Royal Dutch Shell has decided to open a laboratory considering the rising demand for innovative lubricants which is followed by the upgrade of technology in the industrial and automotive sectors. India is one of the most prominent markets in Asia. It is looked upon as a potential for development or a market entry to the country. This can be understood by fact as Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) launched a $50-million lubricant blending plant at Patalganga, Maharashtra.

Avail Free Samples Of This Report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1867

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Lubricating Oil Additives market based on functional type, application, sector, end-use, and region:

Functional Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Dispersants

Detergents

Anti-oxidants

Anti-wear agents

Extreme Pressure additives

Viscosity Index Improvers

Application Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Process Oil

Industrial Oil

Hydraulics Fluid

Metal Working Fluid

Sector Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Automotive

Industrial

Get Discount On This Report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1867

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lubricating-oil-additives-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Lubricating Oil additives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3% in the Asia-Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 2.2% and 2.6% CAGR, respectively. Rapid urbanization and increasing industrialization are the key factors to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions

As of 2018, Dispersants were valued at USD 5.47 Billion and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focusing on various research & development activities to formulate efficient additive packages as specified by OEMs.

The growing trend towards lightweight vehicles would be causative of an increase in the market demand during the forecast years.

Engine oil lubricants occupy more than 50% lubricant oil additives market owing to their increased demand.

The Middle East and the Africa region are expected to witness lucrative growth as market players prefer these regions due to the increasing industrialization as well as the presence of high-grade lubricants.

Fluctuations in prices of raw material additives and the increasing demand for electric vehicles is likely to restrict the market growth during the forecast period

Key participants include Afton Chemical, Chevron Oronite, BASF, Evonik Industries, Croda International .

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Read More Related Reports :

uPVC Market

Industrial Wax Market

Lutein Market

Propanol Market

Tow Prepreg Market

Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market

Wearable Payments Devices Market

Industrial Heating Equipment Market

Biosimilars Market

Nitrile Gloves Market