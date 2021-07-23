Organic And Natural Personal Care Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027

The global Organic And Natural Personal Care Market is forecasted to reach USD 31.55 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The main reasons driving the growth of Organic And Natural Personal Care market will be a rising need for natural health products and cosmetics for skincare and hair care, coupled with environmentally friendly products that are free from those hazardous chemicals. Rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemical products among the educated class, especially ladies, that too prominently aged ones, will help increase the demand for natural beauty products. Increasing expenditure over the R&D department to manufacture cost-efficient products with the usage of available natural sources of raw material will further enhance growth.

The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Organic And Natural Personal Care market and major segments. The pandemic has affected every industry vertical either positively or negatively. The report discusses in detail the changes in the demands and trends and the major challenges of the market created due to the pandemic. The report also offers a thorough current and future analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Organic And Natural Personal Care market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Organic And Natural Personal Care market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

L’Oréal S.A., Aveda Corporation, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Body Shop International PLC, Burt’s Bees, The Hain Celestial Group, Amway Corporation, Yves Rocher, and Natura Cosméticos S.A.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Organic And Natural Personal Care market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Skin Care

Lip Care

Deodorant and Antiperspirant

Bath and Shower

Oral Care

Men’s Grooming

Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural Surfactant

Emollients

Sugar polymers

Natural Preservatives

Active ingredients

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Retail Stores

Specialist Retail Stores

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Organic And Natural Personal Care Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

