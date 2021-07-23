Organic Pigments Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2026

The global Organic pigments market was valued at USD 3.47 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5181.57 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Organic Pigments market is expected to observe growth by virtue of its utilization in different end-use industries, including printing inks, paints, and coatings, plastics, textile, and rubber.

Recent stringent government regulations against the use of metallic content pigments are the major factor for growth in the organic pigments sector. In line with this, urbanization and rising infrastructure spending are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast years. They are also employed in several high-tech applications such as optoelectronic display, optical data storage, which is expected to create significant growth opportunities over the forecast years. However, their high cost and limited availability of raw material are the major factors that limit market growth. Although the market has reached the maximum potential in the North American and European regions, the market is anticipated to witness a small growth as major market players are aiming at designing and developing products in sync with continuously changing requirements for evolving technologies. However, constant changes in raw material prices is likely to be a major restraint for market growth. They are more expensive than inorganic pigments, which is a major factor acting as a restraint for the growth of the market. The market size of Organic Pigments is quite smaller than the market of inorganic pigments. The producers of inorganic pigment experience economies of scale for their production process, while the organic pigments are produced in quantitites that are small. Hence, the production cost is higher, which increases the price for the final product. Organic pigments are, approximately 1.5 times costlier than inorganic pigments, which acts as a limiter in market in the paints & coatings and other applications that are not subject to strict regulations.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Organic Pigments market on the basis of type, source, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Azo Pigments (Monoazo, Diazo)

Phthalocyanine Pigments

High Performance Pigments

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Natural

Synthetic

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Latin America Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

Launch of new products in the market is expected to propel the market growth by 2016. For instance, Clariant two new products for inkjet application, named Ink Jet Magenta E-S VP6057 and Ink Jet Orange GR VP6102.

Owing to the increasing demand for HPP, development of organic HPPs for specific applications is an opportunity for emerging market players.

Azo segments are expected to drive the growth of the market owing to economical pricing and availability of different colors.

The paints & coatings segment has grown considerably owing to the rise in infrastructure development in developing economies such as India and China.

The North America regional segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast years owing to the rise in demand for organic pigments from the construction industry

Since, Organic pigments are costlier than inorganic pigments; this limits its market in industries such as paints & coatings which are not subject to government regulations.

Key participants include BASF SE, Clariant AG, DIC Corporation, Heubach GmbH, and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Ferro Corporation, Trust Chem, and Toyocolor, among others.

