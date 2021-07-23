Organic Acids Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 19.91 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.0%, Market Trends – Product synthesis through bio-based methods, rising application in pharmaceutical products

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Acids market was valued at USD 19.91 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.86 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Organic acids have a wide scale of application in the industry. Synthetically produced organic acids are used as catalysts, surfactants and dyes popularly. Those that are produced by fermentation process of microorganisms are extensively used in various processes in the food and beverages industry. Organic acids market is expected to witness a favourable growth scenario in the Asia Pacific market as the region has an extensively increasing demand for food and beverages, which are an important application of organic acids.

The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical over the forecast period of 2016-2026. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Cargill, Aryan International, Novus, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Corbion, Myriant Corporation, Zhengzhou Best Cooperation, among others are leading players involved in the global Organic Acids market.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

The market for renewable organic acids is driven by stringent environmental regulations imposed on the conventional production methods. The former do not leave any toxic waste behind and organic acids are therefore being increasingly synthesized from renewable bio-based methods.

By product, formic acid has important applications. It is highly acidic in nature, which helps in leather production processes, dyeing processes and textile finishing. The formic acid segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the period of forecast.

Citric acid is another popular organic acid that has very strong physio-chemical properties. It has important biomedical applications and also as a disinfectant against many viruses.

Animal feed products are an important application of organic acids due to their positive effect on feed quality and animal performance. BASF SE offers Lupro-Mix, a blend of Propionic acid and formic acid, which is a popular animal feed product.

Since organic acids provide antimicrobial protection, they are helpful in self-care commercial products. Their popularity arises mainly out of the fact that they are cost-effective and safe in comparison to most other alternatives that have been developed.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Organic Acids market on the basis of product type, source type, application, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Formic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Acetic Acid

Gluconic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Others

Propionic Acid

Succinic Acid

Pyruvic Acid

Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Biomass

Molasses

Starch

Chemical Synthesis

Agro-Industrial Residue

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food and Beverages Industry

Animal Feed

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Organic Acids market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Organic Acids market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Organic Acids market.

