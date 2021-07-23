Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2026

The global Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene Market is expected to reach USD 504.24 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There has been an impressive growth of fluoropolymers in the medical industry. Fluoropolymers such as PTFE are replacing plastics, metals, and ceramics used in clinical applications. A clinical report name ‘Biomaterials for periodontal regeneration’ reveals that e-PTFE is being widely used as an alternative to membrane positions made up of calcium sulfate in periodontal operations.

Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Size – USD 374.62 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends –The use of PTFE in guided tissue regeneration process is a major factor for the growth in PTFE membrane market.

PTFE has witnessed an increased adoption in the medical industry mainly in the dental sector. In dental implants, the PTFE membrane acts as an obstruction and prevents the gums from growing inside the bone cavity. Dense PTFE membranes are used for preparing dental implants in post-extraction bone regeneration. According to the American Society for Prosthodontics, approximately 52 % of the U.S. adults suffer from some form of periodontal disorders, and around 190 million adults by 2025 in the U.S. will be facing a partial tooth loss problem. Increasing incidence of dental injuries is likely to increase the application of PTFE membrane barriers by dental surgeons.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene on the basis of material, vehicle type, application, and region:

Form Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pastes

Tubes

Sheets

Fabric

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Grafts

Sutures

Dental

Pharmaceutical

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

The rise in the occurrence of periodontal diseases is expected to boost the medical PTFE market. Based on a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47.2 of adults aged 30 years and older in the U.S. have some form of periodontal disease. Moreover, the incidence of periodontal disease is higher in men than women (56.4 vs. 38.4 respectively).

The European market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in the coming years. According to WHO, about 20% of the middle-aged population and about 40% of the older aged population has severe periodontal disease in Europe. Even though there is a vast population of people suffering from dental problems, it is not acknowledged much in Europe. Additionally, based on a report, the incidence of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) in England and Wales has been increasing. The incidence of an AAA was 7.6 percent in men and 4.2 percent for women in 2013.

Saint Gobain, W.L.Gore & Associates Inc, Donaldson Company, Sumitomo Electric, Pall Corporation, Markel, Zeus Inc., Chukoh Chemical Industries Ltd. Donaldson Company is a crucial player in the Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene market. With a global presence in the U.S., Europe, and the Asia Pacific, the company offers a wide range of PTFE filter applications under Tetratex PTFE membrane. As of 2017, the company’s net earnings accounted for USD 232.8 million.

