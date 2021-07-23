Medical Robots Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 27.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving the growth of the market is the use of medical robots to release healthcare personnel from routine tasks to devote their time to further pressing responsibilities, and make medical procedures cost-effective and safer for patients. AI diagnostics is one of the fields which requires widespread use of medical robots. The uses AI for in diagnostics are extensive, but there are a few instances worth mentioning, comprising the FDNA system which deploys facial recognition software for screening of patients to detect more than 8000 maladies and rare genetic disorders with an extremely high degree of precision.

The latest report extensively assesses this particular business sphere and, simultaneously, elaborates on production and consumption aspects of the market. In the later sections of the report, numerous factors, including market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges, have been discussed at length. The authors have meticulously performed the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help the reader clearly interpret the competitive hierarchy of the global Medical Robots market as well as distinguish the top market contenders from the others.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Omnicell, Kirby Lester, Hocoma, Medtronic, Esko Bionics, Johnson & Johnson, and ARxIUM, among others.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Medical Robots market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Medical Robots market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Medical Robots market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Overview of the Medical Robots report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Medical Robots market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical robots market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Surgical Robotic Systems

Assistive & Rehabilitation Systems

Hospitals & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Accessories

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Pharmacy

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Medical Robots market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

Thank you for reading our report.

