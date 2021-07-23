Fertility Testing Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global fertility testing market was valued at 403.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 702.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Fertility testing market is rising due to delay in pregnancy, and due to the late pregnancy cases, as after crossing the age of 30, female decreases the chance of conceiving and further till the age of 35, the chance of conceiving further declines. Due to this, there is a fewer number of eggs left in the ovaries, which leads to irregular or absence of a menstrual cycle, PCOS & POI further proceeds for infertility. Damaged sperm is the most common cause of male infertility. The factors driving the industry includes the rise in PCOS disorders, increasing primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) and low sperm motility.

Fertility kits are developed to check fertility in which mostly the ovulation test kits are used, for detecting luteinizing hormone (LH) level and sometimes even estrogen levels to predict the ovulation. These kits, however, do not provide exact information about ovulation. The luteinized unruptured follicle syndrome ovulation predictor fails to give proper results. Also, LH measurement predicts ovulation and cannot determine the date of ovulation or anovulation. The leading manufacturers in the industry are Clearblue (Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH), First Response, and Prestige. With the rise in importance of testing and development of ovulation monitors, a decline in the fertility rate globally among females, and easily accessible ovulation monitors are few other factors contributing to the market growth. As ovulation monitors are expensive and do not precisely confirm ovulation, these factors act as a restraint to the market.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Advacare Pharma (U.S.), AVA, Babystart (UK), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (U.S.), Sensiia (UK), Taidoc, Medical Uebe (Germany), Valley Electronics (Switzerland) are the key players in the market.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Fertility Testing market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Fertility Testing market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Fertility Testing market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Overview of the Fertility Testing report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Fertility Testing market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the fertility testing market on the basis of product, mode of purchase, type, application, distribution channel, end use and region:

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

OTC & Non Prescription

Prescription based

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

HCG Blood test

HCG Urine test

FSH Urine test

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Female fertility testing

Male Fertility Testing

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pharmacies

Drugstores

Online Sales

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Home care

Hospitals, Fertility Clinics,

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Fertility Testing market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

