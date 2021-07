Frozen Food Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2027

Market Size – USD 260.8 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trends – Change is Life Style and increase in availability

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Frozen Food market was valued at USD 260.8 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 366.3 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2%. They are preserved by a process of freezing and storing before cooking. It has a large market due to increased demand from the consumers. The freezing process helps to maintain the food in its original state till it is consumed. In this industry it involves two procedures for freezing, one is mechanical and the other one is cryogenic. The freezing process is required to safeguard the quality and its outer surface.

The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical over the forecast period of 2016-2026. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Key participants includes – Nestle, ConAgra Foods Inc., Heinz, Mother Dairy, McCain Foods, Kellogg Company, Unilever, General Mills Inc., Venky’s, and Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Frozen Food industry is expected to have a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America respectively. The factors such as changing lifestyles and increasing population of society are driving the growth of industry.

As of 2018, raw stage dominated the industry which holds 41.4% of the global market. Europe is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

Dairy Products is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 3.5%. However, the sugar and fats content which are not healthy and difficulties faced in removing such content is one of the major challenge for the industry in this segment.

The packaging must maintain its integrity throughout filling, sealing, freezing, storage, transportation, thawing, and often cooking. As many them are cooked in a microwave oven, manufacturers have developed packaging that can go straight from freezer to the microwave.

Active packaging offers a host of new technologies that can actively sense and then neutralize the presence of bacteria or other harmful species. Active packaging can extend shelf-life, maintain product safety, and help preserve over a longer period of time.

Others product type segment (that includes frozen potatoes, pizzas, snacks, ready to eat meals) was valued at USD 27.4 billion and is expected reach USD 39.05 billion by 2026

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Frozen Food industry on the basis of processed product type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use

Processed Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Frozen Meat & Fish

Frozen Dairy Products

Frozen Soups

Others

Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Raw Stage

Half-Prepared

Fully-Prepared

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Stores

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

End Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Retail Customers

Service Providers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objectives of the Frozen Food Market Report:

Thorough research on growth patterns, sizes, leading players, and key segments of the global Frozen Food market

Key business priorities to provide insights to companies to formulate new business strategies

The key highlights and recommendations provide comprehensive information about progressive industry trends to help companies plan their long term goals

Detailed information on market trends, driving factors, restraining factors, product segmentation, and industry chain analysis, aiding the decision-making process

