Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers market.



key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers Market.

Demand for sulfur fertilization is gaining momentum with a wide variety of products on offer, such as sulfate, elemental sulfur, liquid sulfur, and others. With advancements in key application sectors such as cereals and grains, fruits & vegetables, and oilseeds, to name a few, sulfur fertilizer manufacturers are expected to gain higher revenues over the coming years.

According to a latest report by Fact.MR, North America and Europe will take center stage, while Asia Pacific will register the fastest growth over the next ten years. Overall the industry is set to surpass a US$ 5.5 billion valuation by 2031, expanding at a steady CAGR of over 3% over the decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High demand for sulfate and elemental sulfur likely to be witnessed.

Rise in application in cereals & grains to boost overall sales.

The United States to lead in North America’s sulfur fertilizer industry.

Germany remains at the forefront of Europe’s market for sulfur fertilizers.

The market in Asia Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

China, Japan, India, Croatia, the United Kingdom, and Canada to maintain positive industry outlook in future.

“Incorporation of cutting-edge technologies by leading manufacturers are aiding demand growth of sulfur fertilizers. Furthermore, increase in production of the most sought-after product types such as elemental S fortified N/P fertilizers, sulfate, etc., is augmenting industry growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Demand being Driven by Agriculture Industry

Various types of sulfur fertilizers have extensive application in the agriculture sector, such as in the production of cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. As a result, steady expansion of the agriculture industry is bolstering the growth for sulfur fertilizers.

According to a report titled “Agribusiness Industry Spotlight”, published by SelectUSA, the United States agribusiness industry is highly potential, while contributing over US$ 159 billion in export sales to the U.S. economy, as in 2018. As stated in a report published by the European Commission (EC) on 12th April 2021, the EU’s agriculture industry created an estimated gross value added of EUR 177.0 billion in 2020. These figures give a glimpse of the growing opportunities for sulfur fertilizer manufacturers around the globe.

Who is Winning in this Space?

With the competition getting fiercer, players in the global sulfur fertilizer market are focusing on diversifying their products.

For instance,

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. launched its new range of Jai Kissan SOP, Jai Kissan Suraksha, and others, a couple of years back.

H Sulfur Corp recently launched its new range of Solo Agri S90, Super-S, and others.

Market Segmentation by Category

Type Sulfate Fertilizers Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Others

Application Sulfur Fertilizers for Cereals & Grains Sulfur Fertilizers for Fruits & Vegetables Sulfur Fertilizers for Oilseeds & Pulses Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



More Valuable Insights on Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers Market

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

