Pruritus Therapeutics Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, and drug development pressure on pharmaceuticals due to upcoming patent expiries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Pruritus Therapeutics during forecast period.

the global Pruritus Therapeutics market was valued at USD 11.09 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2 percent. The study covers therapeutic agents for ‘Pruritus’ – an unpleasant sensation that stimulates desire to scratch the skin. Pruritus therapeutics are available in wide range of skin conditions and other underlying causes of pruritus. Recent emergence of TRP channels as a drug target for treatment of itching is a major disruptive finding in pruritus sector. In line with this, TRP channel antagonists, TRPM8 agonists are some of the emerging TRP channel modulation mechanisms that can be for could be used for pruritus treatment.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Allergen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, and Pfizer.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Local Anesthetics

Counterirritants

Immunosuppressant

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Others

Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Skin conditions

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Urticaria

Others

Internal diseases

Nerve disorders

Psychiatric diseases

Irritation and allergic reactions

Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Itchy skin treatment

Corticosteroid creams and ointments

Other creams and ointments

Oral medications

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

