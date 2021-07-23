Epoxy-Based 2K Protective Coatings Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Epoxy-Based 2K Protective Coatings Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Epoxy-Based 2K Protective Coatings market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Epoxy-Based 2K Protective Coatings, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Epoxy-Based 2K Protective Coatings Market.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of 2K protective coatings across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of 2K protective coatings during the forecast period.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for 2K protective coatings are available in terms of “US$ Mn”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a solution provider can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global 2K protective coatings market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis (political, economic, social, technology, legal and environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the 2K protective coatings market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for 2K protective coatings has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of 2K protective coatings, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the manufacturing of 2K protective coatings has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

South Asia is estimated to witness major growth in the forecast period, compared to 2021, accounting over 9.1% growth.

In 2020, North America is anticipated to register highest market share of around 30.8%, followed by Europe.

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for 56% of global 2K protective coating market. The European market is expected to offer over US$ 612.4 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

In terms of end use type, marine and building & infrastructure holds around 50% of the overall market share in 2020.

In resin type, the epoxy resin in 2K protective coating is estimated to cover higher market share in 2020, accounted around 38%.

“Growing construction and real estate industries have increased the market of 2K protective coating, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The 2K protective coating market is dominated by marine application as it accounts for more than 27% market share globally. The major factors for growing market is due to growing number of projects in marine industry. The rising demand for maintaining boats and ships from tough weather and water conditions has boosted the market of 2K protective coating in the marine industry.

Key Segments Covered

By Resin Type Epoxy Polyurethane Alkyd Acrylic Others

By End User Oil & Gas Exploration Petrochemicals Marine Cargo Containers Power Generation Water Treatment Building and Infrastructure Food and Beverage Production Units Others

By Application Abrasion Resistance Chemical Resistance Fire Protection Heat Resistance Corrosion Protection Pipe Coatings Tank Linings

By Region North America Europe Latin America East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



