Short Wave Infrared Camera Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends 2030

The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Short Wave Infrared Camera sales and trends accelerating Short Wave Infrared Camera sales globally.

As short wave infrared (SWIR) technology provides extremely valuable quantitative information, short wave infrared camera industry have entered into new ventures like airborne platforms. A combination of short wave infrared camera and hyperspectral imager – Airborne Visible/Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS) – has been used on 4 aircraft platforms with the range of pixel sizes, as per the altitude at which they function.

Short wave infrared cameras also find the application on a satellite platform where multi-spectral material characterization by sensors is needed. Further, commercial availability of short wave infrared cameras has enabled its unique application in the unmanned aerial system (UAS) or drones where short wave infrared technology’s unique features have enabled small UAS application such as satellite imagery for metrics related to water content.

With short wave infrared cameras’ growing application in Self-driving vehicles, Luminar, a California startup has announced the expansion of its production capacity for its LiDAR sensing platform installed with the short wave infrared camera with the intention to be a part of all self-driving test vehicle by the end of 2018.

Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies has recently demonstrated its first short wave infrared camera. The purported launch of commercial colloidal quantum dot infrared sensors which can replace the InGaAs technology can disrupt the short wave infrared camera market in the future.

Short Wave Infrared Camera- Key Players

Raptor Photonics in UK, Sensors Unlimited in US, Sofradir Group in France, FLIR Systems in US, Princeton Instruments in US, Xenics in Belgium, Allied Vision Technologies in Germany, Photon in Canada, New Imaging Technologies in France, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.in Japan are some of the key players functioning in short wave infrared camera market.

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Air Velocity Meter, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Short Wave Infrared Cameraand their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Short Wave Infrared Camerasales.

