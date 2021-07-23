Ammunition Market By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Forecast – 2027

The global ammunition market size was estimated at USD 20.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3% from 2021 to 2027.

Increased hostilities and terrorist activity are expected to increase demand as the procurement of defense equipment by armies around the world surges. Small caliber ammunition is emerging as one of the fastest moving sectors as the demand for light sports shooting activities using pistols and rifles increases. In addition, technological advances such as the development of lightweight bullets using polymer casings are expected to further contribute to growth.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Ammunition Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ammunition-market/43253/

The major companies include:

Poongsan Defense

IMI (Israel Military Industries)

General Dynamics

Day & Zimmermann

Rheinmetall Defence

Leonardo

Bazalt

Zavod Plastmass

National Presto

China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)

CSGC

Segment by Type, the Ammunition market is segmented into

Small Caliber Ammunition

Medium Caliber Ammunition

Large Caliber Ammunition

Segment by Application, the Ammunition market is segmented into

Military

Law Enforcement

Civilian

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ammunition industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ammunition Market Report

1. What was the Ammunition Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Ammunition Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ammunition Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Ammunition market.

The market share of the global Ammunition market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Ammunition market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Ammunition market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404