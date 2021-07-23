Ethylene Bis Stearamide Powder Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Ethylene Bis Stearamide Powder Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ethylene Bis Stearamide Powder market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Ethylene Bis Stearamide Powder, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Ethylene Bis Stearamide Powder Market.

Award winning market research company Fact.MR’s report on the global ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market forecasts a positive outlook. As per the report, the market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 500 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of approximately 5% across the forecast period. Growth is likely to be catalyzed by extensive uptake across the plastic manufacturing industry.

The market posted substantial gains during the historical period, being valued at just over US$ 350 million in 2019. Manufacturers are discovering potential expansion opportunities across the global construction industry, as rapid urbanization in the wake of a surging global population base necessitates urban infrastructure and housing development. Growth is likely to be especially strong across key emerging markets such as China and India.

Key market players are scrambling to acquire a firm footing within the market. Recently, in April 2021, Kao Chemicals Corporation Europe and ChemPoint forged a distribution agreement to augment their outreach regarding specialty chemical distribution across the U.S. market, and develop an innovative digital approach and service-driven platforms.

Key Take aways from Market Study

Demand to surge impressively across plastic manufacturing industry, registering a steady CAGR through 2031.

By form, powdered ethylene bis stearamide expected to garner significant moment amid its extensive application.

The U.S. to open up substantial growth frontiers amidst a robust resin manufacturing industry.

High uptake expected in the U.K. amidst presence of a strong construction industry.

China to emerge as a promising market in the AsiaPacific region, on back of intensifying commercial and residential grade infrastructure activities.

“Rising sustainability concerns are prompting manufacturers to foray into highly specialized products made from high-grade plastics, including polypropylene and polyethylene, with enhanced recyclability rates, providing a wide ground for EBS adoption,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Kao Corporation, PMC Biogenix, Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd., KLK OLEO, Sinwon Chemical, DEUREX AG, BassTech International, Tarak Chemicals Limited, and Valtris Specialty Chemicals Inc. are some prominent ethylene bis stearamide manufacturers, as profiled by Fact.MR’s report.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals Inc., for instance, offers the POLIFLOW 212 250 lbs. N, N’-ethylene bis-stearamide lubricant designed for use in PVC, elastomers, styrene and as a lubricating base in pigment concentrates. Used at 0.5 to 2.0 PHR in vinyl, it also functions as an anti-blocking agent.

Similarly, BassTech International offers ethylene bis stearamide for PVC thermoforming and extrusion, which can be used with a variety of thermoplastics, including polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene (PE), and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) in 20, 125, 150, 200, and 325 mesh particle sizes, respectively.

KLK OLEO, another prominent regional manufacturer, offers PALMOWAX fatty acid bis-amides that offer excellent lubricating properties internally and/or externally in most plastics. It markets EBS in bead form 15% < on 10 mesh; SP 90%>pass 16 mesh and SF 85% >pass 200 mesh, and atomized 1% < on 325 mesh, widely used in the plastic industry as lubricants.

Key Market Segments Covered

Form Ethylene Bis Stearamide Beads Ethylene Bis Stearamide Powder Ethylene Bis Stearamide Fine Powder

Application Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Plastic Manufacturing Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Inks & Coatings Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Adhesives & Tapes Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Rubber Manufacturing Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Asphalt& Potting Compounds Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Powder Metallurgy Others

Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany UK Italy France Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



