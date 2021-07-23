APAC Rooftop Solar Panel Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2018-2023

The APAC rooftop solar panel market is growing, and it is expected to contribute significantly in the growth of the global rooftop solar panel market due to the increasing environmental concern and reduction in the price of rooftop solar panel. Low operating cost, significant changes in laws, maintenance cost and awareness among people are boosting the growth of APAC rooftop solar panel.

There are some restraints which are faced by APAC rooftop solar panel market such as lack of proper energy storage and energy transportation facility. Emerging market such as Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea are most opportunity markets due to presence of market player in these regions. Further, no entry barrier for new entrants are the opportunity for APAC rooftop solar panel market. The report includes detailed market overview, analyst insights and, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market insights, solar panel market analysis and company profiling.

Geographically the APAC rooftop solar panel market is divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and rest of APAC. The China region is leading the rooftop solar panel market followed by India and Japan majorly due to the rising environmental concern such as global warming and reduction in the rooftop solar panel costs due to mass production in this region. Additionally, Japan is leaning toward the residential rooftop solar power market due to increasing public awareness and government support. In particular, South Korea is one of the high-growth rooftop solar power markets in APAC rooftop solar panel market due to the FiT policy and supportive government legislation.

APAC Rooftop Solar Panel MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TYPE

MONOCRYSTALLINE SILICON

POLYCRYSTALLINE SILICON

THIN-FILM

AMORPHOUS SILICON (A-SI)

CADMIUM TELLURIDE (CDTE)

COPPER INDIUM GALLIUM SELENIDE (CIS/CIGS)

OTHER MARKET

BY END USER

HOUSEHOLD SECTOR

CORPORATE SECTOR

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

ASIA PACIFIC

CHINA

JAPAN

THAILAND

TAIWAN

ROAPAC

COMPANY PROFILES

CANADIAN SOLAR

CHINA SUNERGY

DELSOLAR

EVERGREEN SOLAR

FIRST SOLAR

HANWHA SOLARONE

JA SOLAR

JINKO SOLAR

JUWI HOLDING AG

KYOCERA CORP.

MOTECH INDUSTRIES, INC.

NEO SOLAR POWER ENERGY CORP.

RENESOLA

RISEN ENERGY CO

SHUNFENG INTERNATIONAL CLEAN ENERGY LTD.. SHARP SOLAR

SOLARWORLD AG

SOLOPOWER

SUNEDISON

SUNPOWER CORP.

SUNTECH POWER

TATA POWER SOLAR SYSTEMS LTD

TRINA SOLAR

YINGLI GREEN ENERGY

ZHONGLI TALESUN SOLAR CO.

