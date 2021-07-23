Blockchain Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

The global blockchain market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 56.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Blockchain technology has emerged as the transparent and safe mode for financial services with the advantage of its encrypted transactions. Blockchain has developed as a highly promising technology in the IT domain. Blockchain is an immutable, open, and distributed public record that can be accessed by several parties involved in the transaction and acts as a universal bank of all transactions between the involved parties. Bitcoin leveraging blockchain technology, there has been an increasing number of Blockchain technology-based solutions to date. The first applications were electronic cash systems with the distribution of a global ledger containing all transactions. The transactions comprise a secured cryptographic hash, which is then signed and verified using asymmetric-key pairs. The technology efficiently and securely records a transaction history, in a way that, if any changes are made in the past transaction, a recalculation of all subsequent blocks of transactions will take place.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Blockchain Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/blockchain-market

The growing acceptance of cryptocurrency across the globe is one of the major factors driving market growth. Central banks across the globe are using blockchain technology for payment handling and delivery of their digital currencies. Blockchain enables cross-border payments that are less expensive and faster as compared to traditional systems. In the banking industry, Blockchain technology eliminates the requirement for a central clearinghouse or financial institution to act as a third party to financial transactions. The payment cost through the blockchain is about 2% to 3% of the total amount associated with the third party. Various tech giants, solution providers, and financial service providers are entering into a partnership with blockchain.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Provider

By Application

By Type

Regions Covered-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group LTD., BTL Group Ltd., Evernym Inc., IBM Corp., KYC-CHAIN LTD., Microsoft Corp., Netki, Oracle Corp., and Peer Ledger, Inc. among others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Blockchain Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/blockchain-market

Global Blockchain Market Report Segment

By Provider

Infrastructure Providers

Middleware Providers

Application Providers

By Application

Financial Services

Transportation And Logistics

Security And Legal Work Application

Healthcare

Technical Applications

By Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

Global Blockchain Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Bitfury Group, Ltd.

Btl Group, Ltd.

Cambridge Blockchain LLC

Civic Technologies, Inc.

Consensys Ag

Edgesecure (Airbitz, Inc.)

Evernym, Inc.

Factom, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Kyc-Chain, Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Netki, Inc.

Neuroware

Oracle Corp.

Peer Ledger, Inc.

Reasons for Buying from us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/blockchain-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404

https://clarkcountyblog.com/