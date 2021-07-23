Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market to Grow at 7.0% CAGR between 2018 and 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market (By Equipment Type (Ovens & Proofers, Sheeters & Proofers, Mixers & Blenders, Dividers & Rounders, and Others), By Application (Breads, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries, Pizza Crusts, and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”, the global bakery processing equipment market is expected to witness a growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Product Insights:

The global bakery processing equipment market was valued at US$ 10.5 Bn in 2017 and is likely to witness a steady growth, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The bakery industry is giving a push to the bakery processing equipment market worldwide. Bakery processing equipment plays a vital role in processing and handling of bakery products. Growing consumer preference for convenient food is favoring the demand for bakery products. Preference for gluten-free, low-fat, and nutritional foods is influencing the market growth. As a result, increased demand for baked products is the major factor enhancing the growth of bakery processing equipment market across the globe.

The global bakery processing equipment market, based on equipment type was dominated by the sheeters & molders segment in 2017. Sheeters and molders are used for preparing bakery products of varied size, shape and style. High growth of this equipment is due to the increasing demand from bakery products manufacturers all across the world. Further, based on geography, Asia Pacific led the bakery processing equipment market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. China accounts for the largest share in the bakery processing equipment market. The country has been continuously focusing on developing newer products and advanced technologies in the baking industry.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the bakery processing equipment market include BONECO AG, Markel Food Group, ANKO Food Machine Co., Ltd., Bongard, Briggs of Burton Plc, GEA Group, John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), MECATHERM, Meyer Industries, Nichimo Co., Ltd., Buhler AG, Ali Group S.r.l., Heat and Control, Inc., RHEON Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd., Baker Perkins among others. The bakery processing equipment manufacturers are adopting several strategies to thrive in the market. These players are increasingly focusing on differentiating their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to succeed, survive and remain competitive with their counterparts. Growing awareness level regarding new products is boosting the players to focus on upgrading their existing systems and launching new ones to provide more efficient and safe bakery processing equipment.

