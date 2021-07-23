Invisible Orthodontics Market Expected To Reach US$ 7,020.7 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Invisible Orthodontics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global invisible orthodontics market was valued at US$ 2,236.1 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 7,020.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Invisible orthodontics are dental braces and aligners made from clear polymers used for treating minor to moderate malocclusions. Traditional braces are made from metal and are noticeable; these also cause decalcification of the teeth and sores to the mouth and lips. Oral hygiene also may be compromised with the use of traditional braces. Such factors have led to growing demand for the new generation of orthodontic appliances such as clear aligners and ceramic braces. Growing awareness about such solutions in the general population due to direct marketing by manufacturers and increasing disposable incomes are also prominent drivers of the global invisible orthodontics market.

Invisible orthodontic appliances are among the latest entrants in the range of orthodontic appliances. Clear aligners like the Invisalign have increased acceptance from adult patients due to the acceptable asthetics. These products are full-coverage, clear and removable, and are used standalone or following the use of fixed orthodontic appliances. Clear aligners are also more comfortable to the patients and leads to less periodontal inflammation than fixed braces. However, such appliances only address minor to moderate misalignments and cannot treat severe conditions, thus serving only a fraction of the orthodontic patients.

Increasing marketing by the manufacturers of invisible orthodontics has raised awareness of the public regarding this option. Furthermore, technological advancements such as CAD/CAM have made orthodontic procedures faster, more efficient and simpler, while ensuring better treatment outcomes. This will also make way for more and more dental laboratories and clinics becoming able to offer clear aligners. Experts are optimistic about the future of invisible orthodontics and the dental appliances market, overall. With faster treatment procedures, and containment of material costs, dental laboratories are already becoming able to serve dentists at better prices. Emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are already witnessing entry by the market players with their breakthrough products that already have stronghold in North America and Europe. In the future, it is anticipated that technological advancements, improving awareness about asthetics and increasing disposable incomes, invisible appliances will become frontrunner in the field of orthodontics.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing awareness in the general population and direct marketing initiatives by the manufacturers to consumers

• Growing numbers of orthodontic practitioners in emerging markets of Asia Pacific

• Increasing incidence of malocclusions and misaligned bite in teenagers

• Proven advantages and convenience in using clear aligners during eating and maintaining oral hygiene as against traditional braces

The Global Invisible Orthodontics Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Patient Groups (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Usage Area (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2019–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

