Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Expected To Exhibit Double Digit Growth During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Anticoagulants Reversal Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global anticoagulants reversal drugs market expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is poised to grow during the forecast period owing to approval of blockbuster drugs in the recent years and strong pipeline driving the market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated Andexxa (the most recent approved drug for factor Xa inhibitors) as orphan drug and tagged under accelerated approval process. European Medicines Agency is also positive to grant approval for andexanet alfa, with Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CMPH) reviewing the application. Idarucizumab, approved in 2015 for antidote for dabigatran during atrial fibrillation, is currently under clinical trials for multiple conditions such as hemorrhage and stroke. Thus strong pipeline and governmental initiatives will drive the market for anticoagulant reversal drugs market. Drugs type such as prothrombin complex concentrates, Vitamin K, desmopressin which were earlier preferred for contain emergency situation will demonstrate sluggish growth due to launch of novel drugs with better efficacy and quicker effect. However, high prices of patented drugs would act as a growth barrier in emerging economies.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market owing to increased approvals and increasing research and development by major pharmaceutical companies in the region. Europe also a held a significant share in the global market attributable to product approvals. Growing incidence of uncontrollable bleeding episodes and usage of anticoagulants will further drive the market in the North America and Europe. U.S. emerged as the largest country level market due to efficient reimbursement scenario of for drugs, high cost of the recently approved drugs and accelerated drug approval initiative by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to drive the market. Asia Pacific is set to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by rising patient population for diseases such as atrial fibrillation, strokes and other cardiopulmonary diseases. Ongoing trials in the region will further stimulate the market growth in the region. The key players currently engaged in anticoagulant reversal drugs market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Fresenius Kabi AG, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., CSL Behring Limited, Octapharma AG, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Perosphere Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Key Market Movements:

Strong pipeline for anticoagulant reversal drugs in North America and Europe to drive the market during the forecast period

Growing research and development by pharmaceutical players further boost market growth

Rising incidence of uncontrollable bleeding episodes and emergency situation due to use of anticoagulants

The Global Anticoagulants Reversal Drugs Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Drug Class (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for anticoagulant reversal drugs?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market worldwide?

