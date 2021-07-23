Global Dental X-Ray Systems Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,978.2 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Dental X-Ray Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the Dental X-Ray Systems market was valued at USD 1,658.0 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 2,978.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Dental X-ray systems have developed significantly over the decades with advancement in 2D & 3D dental imaging and introduction of intraoral, panoramic and cone beam computed tomography machines. The market entry of computed tomography (CT), digital 3D imaging application is increasing significantly in dental radiology. The advantages of 3D imaging is high resolution imaging of hard tissues which is one of the unique attribute of 3D dental X-ray systems. Increasing prevalence of dental disorders & awareness related to disease diagnosis is expected to assist the overall dental X-ray systems market. New X-ray technologies in imaging provide minimum radiation exposure and possess an advantage of image analysis that may develop sensitivity and decrease error caused by subjective analysis. According to the World health Organization (WHO), periodontal diseases and dental caries have been the most common oral disorders affecting 60% to 90% of schoolchildren and 5% to 20% of middle-aged adults. Thus, rising prevalence of dental disorders and awareness related to these diseases expected to fuel the growth of global dental X-ray systems market.

Digital X-ray systems and analog X-ray systems are the two types of products found in diagnosis of dental disorders. In 2017, analog X-ray systems dominated the market with 53% of the market share but the increasing demand for technologically upgraded digital X-ray systems is expected to take over and dominate the market during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The advantages of analogue X-ray systems is its comparatively cost-efficient than digital X-rays which makes it product of choice for dentists from developing & under developed countries. However, the scenario is also shifting as the prices of novel digital X-ray systems are shredded down which will act as a major advantage for growth of these systems in the near future.

The three types of X-ray systems present in the market such as intraoral X-ray systems, extraoral X-ray systems, and hybrid X-ray systems. Extraoral X-ray systems dominated the overall market in year 2017, due to key driving factors such as wide applications in therapeutic & diagnostic procedure for dental & oral disorders or trauma injuries, assists in early detection of oral & dental disorders providing patient comfort and safety.

Market Competition Assessment:

The dental X-ray systems market is growing significantly throughout the forecast period and key market players are focusing on miniaturizing the X-ray devices for dental applications. The major players present in this market are Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Air Techniques, Inc., LED Medical Diagnostics, Inc., CEFLA, Vatech Co., Ltd., and Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. among others.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence and awareness related to dental & oral disorders in developed and developing countries

Digital X-ray devices are expected to dominate the dental X-ray systems market by end of the forecast period

Incessant technological development in the field of dental X-ray systems

Tooth decay or cavities identified as the common cause of oral or dental disorders affecting children and adults globally due to increasing demand for oral disease diagnostic procedures and rising awareness related to preventive measures against dental disorders.

The Global Dental X-Ray Systems Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Type of X-ray Systems By End-User Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the dental x ray systems market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for dental x ray systems?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the dental x ray systems market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global dental x ray systems market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the dental x ray systems market worldwide?

