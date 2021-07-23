Economizer Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2017-2022

The global economizers market is significantly growing due to the iIncreasing usage of economizers in different application, such as power plants and boilers, and thermal power plant for boilers. The demand for energy is growing rapidly in the developing countries such as India and China that result in setting up of new power plants and these power plants require boilers, which results in contributing to the rising usage of economizers for these boilers. Increasing government regulations and the reduction of fuel consumption are propelling the growth of the market.
To Request a Sample of our Report on Economizer Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/economizer-market
Increasing demand for cost-effective cooling, clean energy, and power-efficient boilers are the key factors that are projected to drive the economizers market. Economizers used as a heat exchange device to conserve the residual heat generated through boilers in power plants. The demand for electricity is increasing across the globe, which results in the installation of new fossil fuel-based power plants. The thermal power plant uses steam energy for the generation of electricity from fossil fuel, such as oil, natural gases, and coal. The process of electrical power generation in a coal-fired thermal power plant is one of the most conventional methods. The enhanced size needs an increase in fuel requirement. The power generation process is becoming more cost effective. Thermal power plants have hundreds of sophisticated instruments and each has a certain amount of power loss, which results in decrease in efficiency of the plant, restricting to 20% to 26% depending upon the plant capacity.
Industrial boilers encompass the category of boilers used in processing, manufacturing, refining, and mining to offer hot water, steam, and electricity. It is located at facilities in the chemical, paper, food, and primary metal industry and refining. It is used for heating with hot water and steam in industrial process applications. Commercial boilers are the category of boilers used in the commercial sector, includes restaurants, stores, apartment buildings, hotels, office buildings, and laundries to provide steam. There is a different type of Industrial, Commercial and Institutional (ICI) boilers such as pulverized coal, fluidized bed, stoker, water tube and fire tube. The boiler economizer is a tube heat exchanger that is located in the final part of the convective duct.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
A full Report of Economizer Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/economizer-market
Current Market Trends Covered In the Report
- Based on the application, the power plant during the forecast period.
- Asia-pacific is one of the largest markets for economizers.
- North America and Europe held a significant share during the forecast period.
Global Economizers Market Segmentation
By Type
- Fluid Economizers
- Air Side Economizers
By Application
- Power Plants
- HVAC
- Boilers
- Refrigeration
- Others (Construction)
By End-Use Industry
- Industrial
- Commercial
Global Economizer Market – Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
Rest of The World
COMPANY PROFILES
- ALFA LAVAL
- INTRODUCTION
- ALFA LAVAL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- ALFA LAVAL RECENT ACTIVITIES
- BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
- INTRODUCTION
- BABCOCK AND WILCOX PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- BABCOCK AND WILCOX RECENT ACTIVITIES
- BELIMO HOLDING AG
- INTRODUCTION
- BELIMO HOLDING PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- BELIMO HOLDING RECENT ACTIVITIES
- CAIN INDUSTRIES
- INTRODUCTION
- INDUSTRIES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- CAIN INDUSTRIES RECENT ACTIVITIES
- CLEAVER-BROOKS, INC
- INTRODUCTION
- CLEAVER-BROOKS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- CLEAVER-BROOKS RECENT ACTIVITIES
- HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
- INTRODUCTION
- HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL RECENT ACTIVITIES
- JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
- INTRODUCTION
- JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL RECENT ACTIVITIES
- SAACKE GMBH
- INTRODUCTION
- SAACKE GMBH PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- SAACKE GMBH RECENT ACTIVITIES
- SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
- INTRODUCTION
- SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE RECENT ACTIVITIES
- SECESPOL SP. Z O.O.
- INTRODUCTION
- SECESPOL SP.ZO.O. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- SECESPOL SP.ZO.O. RECENT ACTIVITIES
- STULZ AIR TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS, INC.
- INTRODUCTION
- STULZ AIR TECHNOLOGY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- STULZ AIR TECHNOLOGY RECENT ACTIVITIES
- THERMAX LIMITED
- INTRODUCTION
- THERMAX PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- THERMAX RECENT ACTIVITIES
- CANNON BOILER WORKS
- INTRODUCTION
- CANNON PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- CANNON RECENT ACTIVITIES
- SUPER RADIATOR COILS
- INTRODUCTION
- SUPER RADIATOR PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- SUPER RADIATOR RECENT ACTIVITIES
- VICTORY ENERGY OPERATIONS
- INTRODUCTION
- VICTORY ENERGY OPERATIONS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- VICTORY ENERGY OPERATIONS RECENT ACTIVITIES
- CHANUATE
- INTRODUCTION
- CHANUATE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- CHANUATE RECENT ACTIVITIES
- REAL BOILERS PRIVATE LIMITED
- INTRODUCTION
- REAL BOILERS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- REAL BOILERS RECENT ACTIVITY
- KPTRON ENGINEERING
- INTRODUCTION
- KPTRON PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- KPTROBN RECENT ACTIVITIES
- PATCO TECH PRIVATE INDIA LIMITED
- INTRODUCTION
- PATCO TECH PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- PATCO TECH RECENT ACTIVITIES
- MECHNO TECH
- INTRODUCTION
- MECHNO TECH PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
- MECHNO TECH RECENT ACTIVITIES
Reasons for Buying from us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/economizer-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404https://clarkcountyblog.com/