Wireless Charging Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

The Global Wireless Charging Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 26% during 2021-2027.

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a consuming device without wires or cables. These devices comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery.

Market Segments

By Implementation

Transmitters

Receivers

By Technology

Magnetic Resonance

Inductive

Radio Frequency

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Key Players

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major wireless charging market players, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Fulton Innovation LLC

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Wireless Charging industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Wireless Charging Market Report

1. What was the Wireless Charging Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Wireless Charging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Wireless Charging Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Wireless Charging market.

The market share of the global Wireless Charging market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Wireless Charging market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Wireless Charging market.

