Global Tactile Sensors Market to Expand at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2018 and 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Tactile Sensors Market (by Type (Resistive, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive, Optoelectric, Inductive, and Others), by End-use Vertical (Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, and Other End-use Verticals), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global tactile sensors market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insight

Tactile sensors are type of sensors that gain/measure tangible information through physical touch. The measured characteristics can be properties such as temperature, vibration, softness, shear & normal forces, and softness among others. Over the last few years, considerable technological efforts and scientific research has been dedicate towards developing tactile sensing based on different transducing mechanisms, with potential applications across multiple fields such as intelligent robotics, human machine interface, and tactile sensor-based minimally invasive surgery among others. In terms of adoption, consumer electronics and industrial manufacturing represented two major end-use verticals, collectively accounting for around 60% of the total market value in 2017. The growth in the consumer electronics segment is majorly credited to the perpetually growing demand for touchscreen units across electronic gadgets such as tablets, smartphones, remotes, and game controllers among others. On the other hand, demand for tactile sensors across automotive applications is poised to register strong growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. With high sensitivities, tactile sensors are increasingly being employed in the manufacturing of automobile components such as clutches, brakes, door seals, fuel cells, etc.

Successful commercial tactile sensing-based products have offered a great impetus and promises of funding for further developments in this field. Thus, its no longer considered a laboratory technology and has displayed prospect to aid future advances across different industry verticals. Success and growth of companies including Tekscan Inc. (Boston, the U.S.), Pressure Profile Systems Inc. (Los Angeles, the U.S.), X-sensors (Alberta, Canada), etc. has confirmed the existence and positive outlook for products based on tactile sensing technology. With the imminent need for automation, increasing electronic gadget ownership, and the acceptance of intelligent robots across verticals, the demand for tactile sensing products will surge during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Some of the leading tactile sensor manufacturers profiled in the research study include Annon Piezo Technology, Tekscan Inc., Pressure Profile Systems, Inc. APC International Ltd., Airmar Technology Corporation, TRS Technologies, Inc., Weiss Robotics, Cirque Corporation, Tacterion GmbH, Synaptics Incorporated, Touch International Inc, X-sensors and Barrett Technology among others.

