Global Metro Ethernet Market Set to Hit US$ 88.51 Bn in 2026 and Expected to Grow With CAGR of 13.51% across the Forecast Period from 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Metro Ethernet Market (by Fiber Mode Type – Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module; by End-user – ISPs & Telecom., Banking, Finance Services & Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global metro Ethernet market reached the value of US$ 28.46 Bn in 2017 and expected to witness immense CAGR of 13.51% across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Metro Ethernet refers to network that bridges geographically separated enterprise Local Area Networks (LANs) while connecting across Wide Area Networks (WANs) that are generally owned by service providers. Metro Ethernet is primarily poised by characteristics such as high bandwidth, relative simplicity and low-cost switches among several others. The first span of network that connects subscribers and businesses to the WAN has always been critical area for delivering data services as it has been built to enable the availability and reliability needs of communication. Ethernet technology has widely accepted in several enterprise deployments and millions of Ethernet ports have already been installed. Presently the cost of 100 Mbps interface for enterprise switches is less than US$ 50 and further expected to get reduced in following years. These are laid with an intention of reducing efforts, cost and time in future as well in case the requirement of bandwidth increases. Since the past few years, metro Ethernet networks have emerged as an additional source of income for the service providers. Apart from telecommunication/internet infrastructure providers, telecommunication carriers are also investing significantly for additional business requirements and reducing backhaul costs as it provides rapid provisioning on demand, plummeting the time to market and managing capital expenditure.

Metro Ethernet encompasses various fiber mode types, which are segmented as single mode module and multi-mode module. In 2017, the value contribution from multi-mode fibers segment was highest in the global metro Ethernet market. The segment accounted for over 3/4th of the global metro Ethernet market value in the same year. Rapidly growing digitalization across the world has altered the connection technology atmosphere pertaining to increasing number of connected individual components and products. Similarly increasing penetration of connected components in several applications require cumulative volume of data that needs to transmit at higher speeds. As a result, service providers are increasingly adopting Ethernet power cables, which combine data cables, power cables and even hoses for pneumatics & hydraulics in a single sheath. In addition, periodic advancement in communication technologies (such as 3G, 4G LTE and 5G), consumers’ expectation for high-speed internet has increased dramatically. This makes it highly challenging for service providers to keep up with rapidly growing internet bandwidth demand.

Key players of the global metro Ethernet market include Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Zayo Group, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Interoute Communications Ltd., Comcast Corporation, Colt Group SA, Windstream Services and NTT Communications LLC among others. Appearance of several network service providers globally has made the overall metro Ethernet market fragmented in nature. The metro Ethernet market consists number of domestic players serving limited markets. In contrast to global communication network providers, local/regional organizations provide majority of the internet services, thereby restraining the scope of global players. Global players are following key strategies such as technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions of domestic players to sustain and grow in overall market. For instance, Verizon Communications, Inc. announced that company growth in metro Ethernet business is primarily backed by the acquisition of dark fiber network of XO Communications Inc, in February 2017. Further, In January 2018, AT&T, Inc. and Equinix, Inc. announced their partnership to make AT&T metro Ethernet services available for businesses across Equinix, Inc.’s data centers to enable network on demand requirement. Similarly, in 2018 Zayo Group announced expansion of Ethernet network in European market including Amsterdam, Dublin, Paris and London.

