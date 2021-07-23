Anticoagulants Market Expected to Exhibit Steady Growth during the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Anticoagulants Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global anticoagulants market was valued at US$ 33,150.7 Mn in 2017 and expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global anticoagulants market is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period attributable to launch of drugs with lower side effects and higher efficacy, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally and higher adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) in North America and Europe. Promising pipeline will further drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, Ionis Pharmaceutical is developing a novel antisense drug named IONIS- FXIRx that is designed to reduce the production of coagulation factor XI that plays a key role in proliferation of clots. The drug is in phase II of clinical trials and claims to have positive results when tested in patients undergoing replacement to prevent venous thrombosis. Espero Biopharma phase III candidate, a vitamin K antagonist named Tecarfarin claims of having fewer adverse effects and lesser drug-drug interaction as compared to warfarin. Thus, these promising drug candidates will drive the market in the latter stage of the forecast period. In terms of application, the market is segmented into atrial fibrillation & heart attacks, strokes, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and pulmonary embolism. In 2017, atrial fibrillation (AF) & heart attacks held the largest share in the anticoagulants market owing to large target population of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation and growing incidence of heart attacks. According to recent study in Britain, it is estimated that 1.4 million British people at a high risk of strokes due to non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF). AF prevalence is higher in North America and Asia Pacific, thereby driving the market due to increased usage of anticoagulants. Deep vein thrombosis is expected to show significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to growing cases and products specifically targeting DVT.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of over 48% in the global anticoagulants market. The increasing usage of NOACs in the region is the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Xarelto and Eliquis are the most prescribed drugs in the U.S. followed by warfarin. Structured approval policies by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and efficient reimbursement scenario drive the market in North America. Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region owing to high target population, lucrative opportunities for foreign players to invest in and ever-growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, growing number of pharmaceutical players indulging in research & development of anticoagulants and growing health awareness will further drive the market. The key players currently engaged in anticoagulants market include Bayer AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, and Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. among others.

Key Market Movements:

Promising pipeline for anticoagulants in North America and Europe to drive the market during the forecast period

Growing research and development by pharmaceutical players further boost market growth

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease such as atrial fibrillation, DVT and coronary heart diseases

Browse full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/anticoagulants-market

The Global Anticoagulants Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Drug Class (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the anticoagulants market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for anticoagulants?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the anticoagulants market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global anticoagulants market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the anticoagulants market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com